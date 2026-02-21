The Chairperson of Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, Abubakar Danladi, has imposed a night-time curfew across the council following the 3 February attack on Woro and Nuku communities that left scores dead.

In a statement issued on Friday, Mr Danladi said movement within Kaiama would be restricted daily between 9 p.m. and 5:30 a.m..

“In response to emerging security challenges within the community, I have announced the imposition of a curfew with immediate effect,” he said.

He explained that the decision followed consultations with security agencies and community stakeholders after what he called a comprehensive review of the situation.

“The decision was reached after a comprehensive security review with security agencies and community stakeholders. This is a proactive measure designed to protect the lives and property of all residents,” the chairperson added.

“A total curfew will be observed daily from 9:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. During these hours, all movement, vehicular and pedestrian, is strictly prohibited throughout the Local Government Area.”

Mr Danladi urged residents to remain calm, stressing that the restriction was temporary and aimed at enabling security forces to operate effectively.

“This temporary measure is not intended to disrupt daily life but to provide security operatives with the necessary environment to effectively tackle the prevailing security threats,” he said.

The curfew comes amid heightened tension in Kaiama following coordinated attacks on Woro and Nuku communities earlier this month. Humanitarian officials and local authorities reported that more than 100 people were killed in the assault, with hundreds displaced. Mass burials were conducted in the days that followed as recovery efforts continued.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the federal government subsequently launched Operation Savannah Shield, a joint military campaign involving the Army, Navy and Air Force, to stabilise Kwara North and adjoining areas of Niger State. Troops have since been deployed to forest corridors around Kaiama, which security officials say have served as transit routes for armed groups.

READ ALSO: Oluyede launches Operation Savannah Shield to tackle insecurity in Kwara

The local curfew underscores continuing concerns about the security situation in the area, despite the ongoing military operation and intensified patrols by security agencies. Residents say many communities remain on edge, particularly after a video circulated online last weekend showing women and children reportedly abducted during the attack in a forest location.

Authorities have not publicly provided full details about the individuals seen in the footage, but security operations in the Kaiama axis remain active as efforts continue to prevent further attacks.