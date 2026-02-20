The Chief of Defence Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, on Thursday launched Joint Task Force Operation Savannah Shield to combat insecurity in Kwara and parts of Niger.

Mr Oluyede spoke during the flag-off at Sobi Cantonment Parade Ground, Ilorin, describing the operation as a proactive kinetic response to kidnapping and related crimes.

He said troops would sweep through Kainji National Park to dislodge terrorist networks entrenched within forested areas.

“We officially launch this Joint Task Force operation, underscoring our collective resolve to restore peace and protect lives in affected communities.

“The movement of terrorists in parts of Kwara and Niger has raised serious concern and requires a comprehensive solution,” Mr Oluyede said.

He said Operation Savannah Shield would secure lives and property, neutralise criminal elements, disrupt kidnapping networks and restore law and order.

“This operation will be intelligence-driven, community-focused and inter-agency in execution.

“Our synergy will ensure unity of effort, optimal resource use and sustained operational momentum,” Mr Oluyede stated.

He said special attention would focus on forested and ungoverned spaces, especially around Kainji Lake National Park, used as transit and staging grounds by criminals.

“Let me assure residents this is not a temporary surge but a structured and sustained campaign.

“We will combine kinetic and non-kinetic measures, including patrols, targeted operations and community engagement, to deny terrorists freedom and win public trust,” he said.

READ ALSO: APC elects new party leaders through affirmation at Kwara ward Congresses

Mr Oluyede urged traditional rulers, youth leaders and stakeholders to support the operation with credible intelligence and cooperation.

“Security is a shared responsibility. Together, we will reclaim every community from fear and criminality,” he said.

Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq thanked the defence chief for his intervention and commitment to tackling insecurity.

“The deployment of officers to Kwara North and South, and parts of Niger, is a great relief to our people.

“We appreciate the vast coverage of this operation. The security situation has improved considerably,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr AbdulRazaq, Mr Oluyede and the Chief of Army Staff, Waidi Shaibu, performed the flag-off.

(NAN)