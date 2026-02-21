Stakeholders of the Chikun and Kajuru Federal Constituency in Kaduna State have decried the alleged sidelining of the constituency in the ongoing congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The concerned parties raised their worries in a press statement issued on Friday in Kaduna.

They said no representative from the constituency was included in the Kaduna State Organising Committee for the congresses.

The statement, jointly signed by Samaila Leeman and Cafra Caino, said the omission raised questions about equity, inclusivity and fair representation within the party structure.

According to them, the federal constituency has a significant population and voting strength, and has consistently supported the APC in previous elections.

They stated that, despite the constituency’s contributions to the party’s electoral successes, it was not represented in the Kaduna State Executive Council, adding that the current situation could negatively affect the party’s fortunes if not addressed.

They alleged that critical political figures in Chikun Local Government Area, including former members of the House of Representatives and House of Assembly, former Commissioners, heads of agencies and former local government chairpersons, were excluded from both the local government and ward congress committees.

They described the situation as an aberration of established party norms and democratic practice, arguing that the highest-ranking political office holder in a local government area should ordinarily oversee congress activities.

The group warned that the alleged exclusion could alienate grassroots supporters and weaken party cohesion in the area.

They, however, reaffirmed their commitment to the APC and called on the party’s national and state leadership to urgently review the situation and ensure adequate representation of Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency in all party structures.

“Inclusivity is the bedrock of any progressive political movement,” the statement added.

(NAN)