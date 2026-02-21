Paul Onuachu continues to stamp his authority on Turkish football, with his stunning header against Fenerbahçe voted the Best Goal of Matchweek 22 in the Süper Lig.

The award, decided exclusively by fans through voting on the league’s official social media platforms, crowned the Super Eagles striker’s effort as the standout strike of the round. Among several fine goals, Onuachu’s thumping aerial finish stood head and shoulders above the rest.

Confirming the result, league organisers announced:

“The best goal of the 22nd week of the Trendyol Super Lig has been determined by your votes in the polls we conducted on our social media accounts; Paul Onuachu.”

Although Trabzonspor eventually fell 3–2 in a pulsating derby, Onuachu’s goal was the defining image of the contest. The move showcased everything that has made him indispensable this season: intelligent positioning, brute strength in the air, and ruthless execution. In a game filled with drama and quality, the Nigerian’s header was the moment that lingered longest.

For Nigerian fans, the recognition is further validation of Onuachu’s growing influence in Europe. Fresh from claiming a bronze medal with the Super Eagles at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, the striker has returned to club duty with renewed authority, evolving into one of the Süper Lig’s most feared forwards.

Turkish media hail Onuachu’s dominance

Beyond the fan-voted award, Onuachu’s all-round display against Fenerbahçe also drew glowing praise from Turkish football analysts. Speaking on the Vole programme, popular television personality Ali Sunal, alongside former international Metin Tekin, singled out the Nigerian as a nightmare for defenders.

“It was an incredible match. One moment it was Trabzonspor, the next it was Fenerbahçe. A back-and-forth game,” Mr Sunal said.

“It was a high-quality match with standout players. Onuachu is an incredible player for Trabzonspor. With his physique and massive build, he didn’t let anyone get close to him. He hit every ball that came in the air. We even saw moments where a centre-back like Milan Škriniar was helpless.”

Those observations reflect what the numbers already show. Onuachu has now scored 16 league goals in just 19 appearances this season, firmly placing him among the frontrunners for the Golden Boot. Six of those strikes have come via headers, underlining how central his aerial dominance is to Trabzonspor’s attacking identity.

Handed the captain’s armband, the Super Eagles striker has become the focal point of the team under coach Fatih Tekke, embodying leadership, consistency and cutting edge in the final third.

Up next is another demanding away fixture against Gaziantep, and Onuachu will be keen to carry his blistering form forward; both to keep Trabzonspor competitive and to further strengthen his growing legacy as one of Nigeria’s most influential exports in European football.