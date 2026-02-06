The Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) has banned the activities of Neolife and Faith Heroic Group (FHG) on campus and asked students to stay away from them.

In a memo signed by the registrar, Charles Adeleye, the university said the activities of both groups have created “serious discomfort, fear, unnecessary tension and unwarranted pressure” in the university environment and undermined the university’s peaceful and conducive academic atmosphere.

Neolife, which claimed it’s a wellness company, has been accused of several improprieties, including exploiting young people, pushing them into debt and encouraging them to abandon formal education with false promises while pushing them into a sales structure that leaves them worse off.

A Punch Investigation last year detailed how young Nigerians, including university students, were lured with fake job offers and promises of quick wealth into joining a marketing structure that fails to deliver on its promises.

According to the report, Neolife recruiters give the impression of legitimate employment opportunities with inflated salaries and unrelated jobs, but instead steer them into joining a multi-level marketing structure.

Reasons for ban

The university said it reviewed the activities of the groups, including their mode of recruitment and found that the activities are not in the best interest of the students and the university.

“Arising from the above, all activities of the FHG and Neolife are hereby proscribed with immediate effect,” the statement said.

“All students of the university are also directed to refrain from all the activities of the group on the university campuses. Failure to comply with this directive will attract serious penalties in line with the extant regulations of the university.”