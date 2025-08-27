Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State chapter, on Tuesday, embarked on a protest to draw the attention of the federal government to its failure to meet pending agreements on the payment of their entitlements and funding of the institutions.

They described the alleged government’s inaction on long-standing issues affecting universities as ‘wicked and heartless’.

The protest at the institution was in compliance with the directive of the union’s national body, which declared 26 August as the day to embark on the action across all campuses in the country, to express dissatisfaction with the government’s neglect of its demands.

It is the first time ASUU will be embarking on a protest since the inception of the administration of President Bola Tinubu in 2023.

The protesters who carried placards with various inscriptions, chanting solidarity songs, marched through the campus to underscore their grievances.

Addressing journalists, the Chairman of ASUU, FUTA, Pius Mogaji, said the government’s failure to address issues such as the re-negotiation of the 2009 ASUU-FGN Agreement, sustainable funding of universities, and the plight of retired academic staff, threatens the very foundation of higher education in Nigeria.

“The union has consistently clung to the assurance of the federal government, holding on against all odds with the belief that its officials possess integrity that can stand the test of public scrutiny.

“Regrettably, months later, we are compelled to inform the Nigerian public that these legitimate and long-standing issues remain unaddressed, a trend that threatens our already fragile educational sector and faces the imminent risk of another crisis,” Mr Mogaji said.

He stated that the Yayale Ahmed renegotiation committee had submitted its since February but that the government has yet to act on it.

The chairperson said the union members’ patience is running out, warning that the government alone would bear the consequences of what would follow if it does not act.

“The report of the Alhaji Yayale Ahmed-led re-negotiation, painstakingly concluded and submitted since February 2025, has been left to gather dust in the corridors of power for more than five (5) long months, Government has treated the document with reckless indifference, a clear betrayal of trust and an insult to the principle of collective bargaining.

“To ignore it is to undermine the very foundation of higher education in this country. While we take note of the government’s plained meeting of August 28, 2025, let it be clear: the clock is ticking and time is no longer on government’s side.

“Our patience has been stretched to its breaking point Trust has been shattered and only decisive Government action can mend it. The NEC has resolved that all options remain on the table. If Government chooses provocation over responsibility, if it continues to play games with the future of our universities, then it alone must bear the consequences of the storm that will follow. The ball is squarely in the Government’s Court. Restore trust now – or brace for the inevitable,” Mr Mogaji said.

He also slammed the government’s “deceitful game” of delay and distraction, saying that it is a clear indication of its lack of commitment to resolving the issues.

He said the TISSF Loans and financial coercion policy is nothing but a crude distraction and a sinister snare designed to suffocate its members, undermine its Cooperative Societies and push them into perpetual bondage, struggling to pay for healthcare, shelter and the education of their children.

“To force academics into a circle of debt for their survival is not only heartless it is wicked, reckless and utterly contemptuous of the sacrifices we make for this nation,” Mr Mogaji said.

“Instead of dangling loans like poisonous bait, the government must face its moral and contractual obligations; pay the outstanding three months of withheld salaries; honour the agreement you signed; respect the dignity of those who build and sustain the knowledge economy.

“We therefore call on our members: shun this deceitful loan scheme. Do not fall into the trap. Stand firm and demand what is rightfully yours. We will not be silenced. We will not be enslaved by debt. And we will not relent until justice is done.”

Mr Mogaji also described the endless licensing of more Institutions – especially private ones lacking infrastructure, qualified staff and sustainability, as nothing short of an assault on quality education.

He said, “We note the federal government’s so-called moratorium on the establishment of new public universities a move ASUU has consistently demanded for years. Yet, in the height of hypocrisy, the same government shamelessly approved nine new private universities, even while admitting that access is no longer the problem.

“This contradiction is not just ironic it is reckless, deceitful and a slap in the face of genuine educational reform. With a staggering 339 Universities (72 Federal, 108 State, 159 Private), the endless licensing of more Institutions – especially private ones lacking infrastructure, qualified staff and sustainability is nothing short of an assault on quality education.

“It is nothing more than turning universities into roadside shops and political souvenirs for cronies and profiteer.”

ASUU’s perennial demand for improved the state of the universities had resulted in several strikes leading to negotiations and the signing of agreements.

Even though the demands are legitimate, analysts said that students of the universities are the ultimate losers after every strike as the lecturers manage to get the federal government to meet a bit of their demands.