Governor Uba Sani has said that the reforms which his administration initiated in the last two and half years, have created the enabling environment for investments in Kaduna State. He also said that the reforms have ‘’earned national recognition, with Kaduna ranked second in the 2025 Subnational Ease of Doing Business Report by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council.’’

The governor made these remarks on Thursday at the ground breaking ceremony of Kaima Smart City, at Pmape, a community in Kagarko local government in Kaduna State which borders the Federal Capital Territory.

Speaking at the event, Mr Uba Sani said that his government is building on the foundation of reform and peace, adding that it ‘’is now recording concrete investment outcomes across critical sectors.’’

‘’In housing, landmark initiatives such as the Qatar Sanabil Housing project and the Renewed Hope Housing programme are delivering thousands of affordable homes, social infrastructure, and jobs, particularly for vulnerable and displaced communities,’’ he added.

The governor emphasised that ‘’renewed investor confidence is driving growth in mining, agri-business, manufacturing, and industrial development, leveraging Kaduna’s rich mineral endowment and strategic location. Together, these investments affirm a simple reality: stability and sound policies are translating into real assets, real livelihoods, and sustained economic growth for our people.”

Governor Uba Sani said that Kaima Smart City was conceived as a flagship of modern urban development; a city deliberately designed to set new standards for Nigeria and the wider Sub-Saharan African region.

‘’Its strategic location, in close proximity to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, positions it as a critical economic and cultural gateway. With an estimated investment exceeding 700 Million Dollars, this project reflects confidence in Kaduna State as a destination where vision meets opportunity, and where long-term value is carefully nurtured,’’ he added.

The Governor noted that Kaima Smart City is a response to the pressing realities of the times.

‘’Across the world, rapid urbanization has strained infrastructure, deepened social inequalities, and placed unprecedented pressure on our environment. Kaima Smart City is our answer to these challenges,’’ he added.

Mr Uba Sani further disclosed that the city embraces ‘’sustainable planning, and resilient infrastructure to create an urban ecosystem that is inclusive, efficient, and future-ready; one that serves present needs while safeguarding the interests of generations yet unborn.’’

The governor promised that when it is completed, Kaima Smart City will stand as a vibrant hub of enterprise, culture, leisure, and innovation. He expressed confidence that it will unlock far-reaching benefits: meaningful job creation for our people, expanded economic opportunities for host communities, increased Internally Generated Revenue, and a strong positioning of Kaduna State among Africa’s leading tourism destinations.