Last week, Nigerian stocks recorded their first weekly loss of the year as the benchmark share index slightly fell by 0.4 per cent. Profit taking in consumer goods and bank stocks triggered the slide.

Activity also dropped, compared to the previous week, with trading volume diminishing by 18.6 per cent.

“Attention is expected to gradually shift toward upcoming corporate earnings positioning, with investors beginning to tilt portfolios toward companies that show clear earnings visibility and reliable dividend potential,” analysts at Meristem Securities said ahead of the week.

“Early earnings-related positioning should help keep demand alive, particularly in stocks where fundamentals still justify current prices,” they added.

PREMIUM TIMES has assembled some stocks with sound fundamentals, adopting rigorous approaches to save you the risk of picking equities at random for investment.

The pick, a product of an analytical market watch, offers a guide to entering the market and taking strategic positions, with the expectation that selected stocks will record reasonable price appreciation with the passage of time.

This is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation but a stock investment guide. You may need to involve your financial advisor before taking investment decisions.

UBA

UBA tops this week’s list for its strong fundamentals and for trading below its intrinsic value.

The net profit ratio (NPR) of the pan-African lender is 23.8, while the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio is 2.1x. Its relative strength index (RSI) is 53.6.

Mutual Benefits Assurance

Mutual Benefits appears on the pick for trading below its intrinsic value. The NPR of the underwriter is 15.3, while the PE ratio is 4.2. The RSI is 65.1.

Unilever

Unilever makes the selection for its sound fundamentals. The company’s NPR is 19.6 per cent, while the PE ratio is 16.9x. Its RSI is 80.4.

Access Holdings

Access Holdings makes the list for its solid fundamentals and for trading below its intrinsic value. The NPR of the banking group is 13.8, while the PE ratio is 1.6x. Its RSI is 49.9.

Aradel

Aradel makes the cut for its fairly strong fundamentals and for trading below underlying value. The company’s NPR is 53 per cent, while the PE ratio is 8.7. The RSI is 64.1.