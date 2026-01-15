The Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, has been offered admission to Northwest University, Kano to pursue a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) degree.

The university, in a statement signed by Head of the Examinations, Admissions and Records Department, Jafaru Muhammad, disclosed that Mr Sanusi has been admitted into the 200-level (Direct Entry) for the 2024/2025 academic session.

He will be specialising in LL.B. Common and Sharia Law.

The official admission letter, delivered to the Kano Emirate Council (Gidan Rumfa), confirmed that the applicant met the university’s requirements for special admission.

The institution further advised the monarch to adhere to all university regulations throughout his registration and course of study.

The new academic pursuit adds to Mr Sanusi’s academic profile after his career as former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Mr Sanusi holds an undergraduate degree in Economics from Ahmadu Bello University (1981) and a Master’s degree in the same field (1983). Most recently, in 2024, he completed a PhD in Islamic Law at SOAS University of London, specialising in social reform and family law.