The Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, says the reinstatement of the deposed Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, was a fulfilment of a campaign promise.

Mr Yusuf, on Thursday, signed the bill repealing the State Emirate Council Law 2019 that gave the state five emirate councils.

The state House of Assembly on Thursday passed the bill for the dissolution of the four additional emirates created by the immediate past administration of former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and the removal of all five emirs.

The governor signed the bill at the Government House on Thursday, the same day it was passed by the state lawmakers.

At the event, according to a statement by his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, the governor said the new law provided for the reinstatement of Mr Lamido as Emir of Kano and removal of all the five Emirs in all the five emirates.

He added that it was also part of his campaign commitment to residents of the state.

“The law provided an opportunity for reinstatement of the 14th Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi II and removal of 15th Emir of Kano Aminu Ado Bayero, the Emir of Bichi Nasir Ado Bayero, Emir of Rano Kabiru Muhammad Inuwa, Emir of Karaye Ibrahim Abubakar II and Emir of Gaya Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir.

“Governor Yusuf further articulated that the return of Muhammad Sanusi II back on throne will propel peace and prosperity, adding that the repeal of the council law was in realisation of his campaign commitments to restore the lost glory of the state and its rich cultural heritage.

“Governor Yusuf also issued 48 hours to Aminu Ado Bayero and four other former first class chiefs to vacate their palaces and hand over all emirates property to the office of the deputy governor.

“The governor expressed satisfaction that the new law will bring unity of the people of Kano and foster sustainable socio-economic development.

“He emphasised that the signing of the bill symbolizes the restoration of the revered legacy of the Kano emirate, which has withstood the test of time of over a thousand years.

“Furthermore, the governor urged the populace in the state to continue supporting his administration in delivering a multitude of infrastructural advancements that will propel Kano to greater heights.

“Everyone should go about his or her normal activities in the state, we have done what we believe is in the best interest of the state and its people”

“I want to inform the good people of Kano that today, we reappointed Sanusi Lamido Aminu Sanusi popularly known as Muhammadu Sanusi the II as the 16th Emir of Kano while the five former emirs are expected to vacate the palaces within 48 hours.

“The former emirs are to handover all properties in thier possession to the Commissioner for Local Government who doubles as the state Deputy Governor.

“Under the new Kano Emirate Repeal law 2024, Kano state is now under one emirate,” the statement said.

