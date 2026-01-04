President Bola Tinubu has condemned the fatal attack on the Kasuwan Daji community in Niger State. The president also ordered security chiefs to hunt down the attackers and ensure the kidnapped residents are freed.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the attack occurred on the evening of 3 January. Multiple sources told our reporter that the terrorists killed at least 35 people and kidnapped an unspecified number of residents, mostly women and children.

Confirming the attack, the spokesperson of the Niger State Police Command, Wasiu Abiodun, said preliminary reports showed that more than 30 people were killed, while several others were kidnapped.

“On 03/01/2026 at about 9 p.m., information received revealed that at about 4:30 p.m. of the same date, suspected bandits from the National Park forest along Kabe District invaded Kasuwan Daji, located at Demo village via Kabe,” Mr Abiodun said.

“They burnt the market, looted shops and carted away food items.”

According to a statement by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu ordered security chiefs “to track down and apprehend the perpetrators of the Kasuwan Daji attack, ensuring they are swiftly brought to justice.”

Read the full statement by Mr Onanuga below.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the Minister of Defence, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) to track down and apprehend the perpetrators of the Kasuwan Daji attack, ensuring they are swiftly brought to justice.

He also directed security agencies to rescue all the abducted victims urgently.

President Tinubu issued the directives on Sunday in response to the recent killings of villagers in Niger State by terrorists suspected to be fleeing from Sokoto and Zamfara following the United States’ air strike on Christmas Eve.

The President strongly condemned the attack on the Kasuwan Daji Community and the abduction of women and children.

He sent his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the Government and people of Niger State.

“These terrorists have tested the resolve of our country and its people. They must, therefore, face the full consequences of their criminal actions. No matter who they are or what their intent is, they must be hunted down. They, and all those who aid, abet, or enable them in any form, will be caught and brought to justice,” the President declared.

President Tinubu assured the people of Niger State that security agencies have been mandated to intensify operations around vulnerable communities, particularly those near the forests that have served as hideouts for criminal elements.

He urged Nigerians to remain united and resolute in the face of this tragedy and cautioned against divisive rhetoric that could undermine national security and cohesion during this challenging period.

“These times demand our humanity. We must stand together as one people and confront these monsters in unison. United, we can and must defeat them, deny them any sanctuary. We must reclaim the peace and security of these attacked communities,” President Tinubu said.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President