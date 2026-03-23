The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has strengthened Nigeria’s position in the regional energy market after the sale of 12 cargoes of refined petroleum products, totalling 456,000 tonnes to several African countries amid ongoing disruptions in the global oil and gas market.

In a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday, the refinery said the cargoes were sold through international traders on a Free on Board (FOB) basis and were destined for countries including Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Tanzania, Ghana and Togo.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has strengthened Nigeria’s presence in the regional energy market with the successful sales of 12 cargoes, by traders, totaling 456,000 tonnes (456KT) of refined petroleum products,” the statement said. “Thehas strengthened Nigeria’s presence in the regional energy market with the successful sales of 12 cargoes, by traders, totaling 456,000 tonnes (456KT) of refined petroleum products,” the statement said.

The development marks a significant export milestone for the refinery since it ramped up operations to a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day in February.

The exports come at a time many countries are seeking alternative supply routes following disruptions to shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, triggered by the war in the Middle East.

The situation has pushed global crude prices higher, with ripple effects across energy markets and economies.

In Nigeria, rising global prices have translated into higher domestic fuel costs. Petrol prices, which sold for about N870 per litre before the latest escalation, now hover around N1,500 per litre in many parts of the country.

The Dangote refinery has continued to review its petrol gantry prices as global crude market prices fluctuate. The refinery has adjusted petrol prices more than three times since the war broke out, with about 30 per cent price increase overall, leading to increases in pump prices across the country.

The federal government has initiated measures to significantly boost the rollout of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicle conversion kits to ease pressure on transportation and inflation.

The government has also indicated that recent developments underscore the strategic importance of domestic refining capacity.

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, said the ongoing conflict in the Middle East underscores why Gulf oil and gas producers should view Nigeria as a partner rather than a rival in efforts to diversify global energy supply during crises.

Growing capacity

Industry data indicates that the refinery’s recent shipments consist mainly of petrol, highlighting its growing capacity to serve both domestic and regional markets.

the refinery announced the full restoration and optimisation of its Crude Distillation Unit (CDU) and Motor Spirit production block, enabling it to operate at its nameplate capacity of 650,000 barrels per day. In February,announced the full restoration and optimisation of its Crude Distillation Unit (CDU) and Motor Spirit production block, enabling it to operate at its nameplate capacity of 650,000 barrels per day.

Analysts say the export volumes demonstrate the refinery’s ability to go beyond meeting Nigeria’s domestic fuel demand, positioning it as a key supplier of refined products across Africa.

The refinery is also producing Euro V-standard gasoline and diesel, a development expected to improve fuel quality in markets that have historically depended on lower-grade imports.

By supplying neighbouring and other African economies, the facility is projected to enhance energy security across West, Central and East Africa.

Experts note that shorter supply routes could reduce logistics bottlenecks, ease price pressures and strengthen intra-African trade.

The exports further signal a shift in regional fuel trade dynamics, with Nigeria increasingly emerging as a refining hub for the continent.