Five persons have been confirmed dead and 13 others injured in a road accident that occurred early Sunday at Zangzat Roundabout in Langtang, Langtang North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The accident, which occurred around 3 a.m., involved a trailer carrying marketers from Shendam to Jos via Langtang, witnesses reported.

The Chairman of Langtang North Local Government, Pirfa Tyem, confirmed the incident in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kum Yakubu, and made available to journalists.

According to the statement, preliminary findings indicated that the Plateau State–registered trailer, with registration number JJN 383 YZ, was involved in the crash due to excessive speeding and overloading.

“The unfortunate incident resulted in the loss of five lives, while about thirteen persons sustained varying degrees of injuries,” the statement said.

The injured victims are currently receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Langtang.

Mr Tyem said he immediately directed officials of the local government council to visit the accident scene and the hospital to assess the situation, sympathise with the victims, and ascertain their immediate needs.

He expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The council chairman said the incident highlighted the dangers of reckless driving and disregard for road safety regulations, particularly speeding and overloading.

He also called on the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to intensify road safety sensitisation and enforcement at markets, motor parks, and major transit routes within the local government area.

The statement urged drivers, transporters, marketers, and commuters to adhere strictly to speed limits, avoid overloading, and prioritise safety on the roads.

“The Langtang North Local Government Council remains committed to collaborating with relevant agencies to safeguard lives and promote road safety across the local government area,” the statement added.