Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered the demolition of the 25-storey Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) building on Martins Street, Lagos Island, following a deadly fire that claimed eight lives there.

The governor announced the decision on Friday after visiting the site of the incident earlier on Friday, describing the structure and its surroundings as unsafe.

“As of today, we have confirmed eight deaths,” Mr Sanwo-Olu said in a post on his official X handle “Five victims have been identified, while three remain unidentified. Thirteen people have been rescued so far.”

The governor’s statement provides the latest official update on the casualty figures.

He said emergency responders were still carefully working through the debris, particularly at the rear of the building, to ensure that no one remained trapped.

The governor disclosed that an information centre had been established at the site to assist victims and members of the public seeking updates. Officers from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), and other response agencies are stationed there.

Mr Sanwo-Olu warned that the entire area remained unsafe and announced the closure of the market around the building, stressing that no business or unauthorised activity should take place at the site.

“The market is closed, and only first responders are permitted on the site,” he said.

He described the tragedy as a reminder of the dangers posed by unsafe practices around markets, particularly the improper use of generators and the construction of shops close to electricity transformers, which he said significantly increased risks in the area.

Following a comprehensive structural review, the governor said the GNI building would be demolished using the safest possible methods. He added that some surrounding structures would also be removed to prevent further danger.

“While these are difficult decisions, we must prioritise the safety of lives above all else,” he said.

The governor expressed sympathy with families who lost loved ones and with residents and business owners affected by the fire, pledging to personally oversee the recovery process.

Background

The GNI Plaza in the Balogun Market area of Lagos Island was gutted by fire on 24 December, with recovery operations still ongoing.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the fire started on the fourth floor of the 25-storey commercial building before spreading to other floors, adjoining structures and nearby shops. During the inferno, a detached section of the building, estimated at about seven floors, collapsed.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, the Lagos State Government said emergency responders were immediately deployed after the fire alert was received.

According to the government, teams from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, LASEMA, Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), security agencies and other emergency units have remained at the site, conducting coordinated search, rescue and recovery operations.

Providing an update on casualties as of Thursday morning, the government said eight males, including a firefighter, were rescued with varying degrees of injuries and taken to hospitals. It added that three males and two females who sustained minor injuries were treated at the scene and discharged.

The government also confirmed fatalities, saying one adult female and two adult males were recovered dead from the rubble, while three other persons were reported to have been burnt in the inferno.

Authorities urged the public and affected families to refrain from speculation that could heighten public anxiety or undermine ongoing operations.

Emergency responders said recovery efforts were continuing as relatives and associates of traders searched for missing loved ones.

Reacting to the incident, the Shitta-Bey family of Lagos, owners of the Great Nigeria Building, expressed sorrow over the tragedy and said the building was adequately insured and that the family was cooperating with relevant authorities.

Yuletide tragic fire incidents

PREMIUM TIMES reported earlier on Friday that the fire incident at the GNI building was one of the three outbreaks in separate major markets in Lagos within one week during the Yuletide season, renewing concerns over fire safety in the state’s major commercial centres.

One of the two other incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday when a fire gutted several shops in a storey shopping complex beside the Ikotun Roundabout, Lagos State.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the incident on Thursday. Its Director, Margaret Adeseye, said the agency received a distress call at about 12:22 a.m., with firefighters arriving within 10 minutes.

According to her, the fire involved a one-storey shopping complex housing 24 shops, many of which contained electronic goods worth millions of naira.

Also, 72 hours after the Ikotun incident, another fire outbreak gutted parts of Arena Market in the Bolade area of Oshodi on Tuesday evening.

The fire broke out at the Arena Shopping Mall along Agege Motor Road. The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed the incident in a post on X, saying emergency responders were immediately deployed.

In a separate statement, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said fire crews from the Bolade, Ilupeju, Ikeja and Alausa fire stations arrived within five minutes and swiftly contained the fire.

Ms Adeseye said the blaze affected a section of the market consisting of five 40-foot container shops arranged in two rows, bringing the total number of affected shops to 10. No casualty was recorded, while the cause of the fire was not immediately established.

Recurring concern

Fire outbreaks have remained frequent in major Lagos markets, including Balogun, Mile 12, Ladipo and Oko-Baba, often resulting in significant economic losses and, in some cases, fatalities.

Authorities have repeatedly urged traders and property owners to strengthen electrical safety standards and fire prevention measures.