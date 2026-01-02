Bourdillon Road tells a simple but instructive story: when infrastructure is asked to do more than it was designed for, the consequences appear first as everyday inconvenience — and later as systemic vulnerability… It also raises an uncomfortable but necessary question: in the event of a prolonged security incident, a major accident, or a complete blockage on Bourdillon Road, how do residents of Shoreline, Banana Island, or Parkview leave — by road, or by water?

A journey that should have taken no more than fifteen minutes stretched to seventy-five. There was no accident. No rainfall. No road closure. Just a slow, grinding crawl that left enough time for reflection…and for questions that went far beyond the traffic.

My journey was from Shoreline Estate in Ikoyi to Adeola Odeku Street in Victoria Island. On a good day, this trip should take no more than fifteen minutes.

Bourdillon Road is not an ordinary street. It is a critical urban corridor, bearing responsibilities far greater than its physical form was ever designed to carry. It is the sole access to two of the most exclusive residential estates in Lagos: Banana Island and Parkview. It is also the primary approach to the Lekki–Ikoyi Link Bridge. It equally hosts the private residence of the President, with all the attendant security implications.

At the foot of the bridge sits a large private school whose daily peak-hour traffic is entirely predictable. Yet, this single road is expected to absorb all these demands — without alternatives, buffers, or redundancy.

This article is not written to apportion blame or provoke anxiety among residents. Rather, it uses an everyday experience to illuminate deeper planning challenges — challenges that, if left unattended, could significantly and negatively reshape the quality of “urban life” along this corridor.

Traffic Is a Symptom, Not the Problem

In Lagos, congestion has become so familiar that it is often accepted without interrogation. But not all traffic is the same. Some congestion is incidental or episodic; other forms are structural. What occurred on Bourdillon Road belongs firmly in the structural category.

When a road fails consistently under routine conditions, the issue is not driver behaviour or isolated events — it is design.

Planning failures rarely announce themselves dramatically. They surface quietly through lost hours, rising stress, compromised safety, and the gradual erosion of confidence in the city’s ability to function.

The Complete Street Test

By contemporary planning standards, Bourdillon Road does not meet the requirements of a complete street. A complete street is designed to safely and equitably accommodate all users — motorists, pedestrians, emergency services, and persons with mobility challenges — while anticipating future growth.

Along much of Bourdillon, sidewalks are narrow, inconsistent, and largely inaccessible, particularly for persons using wheelchairs or motorised mobility aids. Ramps are conspicuously absent, level changes are unresolved, and pedestrian continuity is broken at critical points. In a neighbourhood of this class and strategic importance, universal-access considerations should not be optional.

The absence of road shoulders, cycling space, and pedestrian refuge along a winding corridor such as Bourdillon introduces an additional layer of risk. Without a transitional space between fast-moving vehicles and non-motorised users, everyday movement becomes precarious.

Drainage infrastructure further compounds the problem. Rather than discreet, underground systems appropriate for a high-value urban corridor, surface drains remain evident in places, contributing to pedestrian discomfort, safety concerns, and poor street quality. Streets of this significance should function as dignified public spaces — not merely as vehicular conduits.

The cumulative effect is a corridor that discourages walking, marginalises vulnerable users, and forces nearly all movement — regardless of purpose or ability — into motorised traffic.

Safety Beyond the Car

This is a safety concern that deserves attention — not as an afterthought, but as a core element of street design. Regrettably, serious accidents, including fatalities, have occurred in recent times — incidents that may have been mitigated had adequate shoulders, cycling infrastructure, or redundancy been provided.

A Corridor Carrying Too Much Responsibility

What makes Bourdillon particularly vulnerable is not merely its geometry, but the cumulative burden placed upon it. Residential access, institutional traffic, bridge connectivity, construction activity, and high-security movements all converge on a corridor never designed for such intensity.

The presence of a large private school near the roundabout is not, in itself, problematic. Schools are essential urban amenities. The issue arises when predictable traffic generators are introduced into constrained environments without adequate access planning — such as service lanes, drop-off bays, or traffic staging areas.

Urban planning is not about suppressing activity. It is about anticipating it — and planning for it.

Densification Without Corresponding Infrastructure

Perhaps the most consequential development along Bourdillon Road lies ahead. At least, fifteen high-rise buildings — each approximately fifteen floors or more, are currently at various stages of completion along this corridor. These developments represent a substantial increase in density and, by extension, demand.

Densification is neither inherently wrong nor undesirable. Well-functioning cities depend on it. But densification without commensurate infrastructure upgrades is a well-documented path to urban dysfunction. Increases in Floor Area Ratio (FAR) and development intensity must be matched by proportional investments in access, circulation, and public space.

Approvals on paper do not automatically translate into capacity on the ground.

What unfolded on Bourdillon Road was predictable. When one road becomes the sole conduit for residential life, institutional activity, strategic connectivity, and security logistics, delays are not anomalies — they are inevitabilities… More critically, this condition is not static. Construction traffic today will become permanent occupancy issues tomorrow.

A Predictable Outcome

More critically, this condition is not static. Construction traffic today will become permanent occupancy issues tomorrow. What is merely inconvenient now risks becoming untenable if corrective measures are not considered with urgency and foresight.

A Necessary Question

This reflection is not intended to raise alarm, but it must raise awareness. Cities that endure are those that confront planning mismatches early, while options remain available and interventions are still feasible.

Bourdillon Road tells a simple but instructive story: when infrastructure is asked to do more than it was designed for, the consequences appear first as everyday inconvenience — and later as systemic vulnerability.

It also raises an uncomfortable but necessary question: in the event of a prolonged security incident, a major accident, or a complete blockage on Bourdillon Road, how do residents of Shoreline, Banana Island, or Parkview leave — by road, or by water? When neighbourhoods rely on a single point of ingress and egress, inconvenience can quickly give way to risk.

This is neither rocket science nor a hypothetical concern. Redundancy in access is not a luxury; it is a foundational principle of safe and resilient urban planning — especially in districts of high density, high value, and strategic importance.

In Part II, we will examine how regulatory decisions, monitoring gaps, and planning culture converged to produce this condition — and explore practical steps, still within reach, that can help avert an “impending implosion” along this critical corridor.

Time, as always in cities, is the most expensive resource.

Gbenga Onabanjo, an architect, environmentalist and urban policy advocate, is the founder of GO- FORTE FOUNDATION – an NGO for the restoration of the environment.