The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State has condemned Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s decision to defect from the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party described it as a betrayal of the mandate freely given to him by the people of the state.

In a statement issued on Friday and signed by the party’s State Publicity Secretary, Choji Felix, the PDP said it formally received a letter notifying it of Mr Mutfwang’s resignation from the party on 2 January.

According to the statement, the letter was delivered to the PDP state secretariat through the chairman of the party in Ampang West Ward, Mangu Local Government Area.

The PDP accused the governor of abandoning “the very party that brought him to power” and placing personal ambition above the collective interest of Plateau residents.

“Governor Mutfwang’s action is a slap in the face of the people of Plateau State who trusted him against all odds,” the PDP said. “It represents a betrayal of the party’s ideals and the public mandate freely given to him.”

The PDP rejected claims that the governor consulted the party before taking the decision, insisting that it was neither informed nor involved at any stage.

“The party was never consulted by the governor himself, contrary to claims in some quarters,” the statement said. “There are therefore no justifiable reasons that would constitutionally permit such a decision without vacating the seat in the first instance.”

Describing the defection as political opportunism, the party said the move undermines the will of the electorate and weakens democratic accountability.

The PDP also urged Plateau residents to hold the governor accountable and reject any attempt by him to seek re-election on the platform of another party.

“We warn the APC in Plateau State against accepting him with open arms, as doing so would make them complicit in the betrayal of the people,” the statement added.

Despite the development, the PDP reaffirmed its commitment to democratic values, good governance and participation in future elections, urging members and supporters to remain calm and resolute.

“The PDP remains strong, united and focused,” the party said. “We will not be deterred by temporary setbacks orchestrated by individuals lacking genuine party loyalty and discipline.”

Meanwhile, a former governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, has sought to reassure party members and supporters that the PDP remains stable and united despite Mr Mutfwang’s exit.

In a separate statement issued by his media consultant, Clinton Garuba, Mr Jang said he had earlier been informed by Governor Mutfwang of his intention to leave the PDP and join the APC, a decision the governor said was taken in what he believed to be the interest of the state.

Mr Jang said the Plateau PDP leadership remained firmly positioned to continue playing its role in Nigeria’s democratic development, stressing that the party would continue to strengthen internal democracy and promote inclusive governance.

He urged PDP members and supporters to remain confident and committed, adding that the party would remain focused on its ideals and programmes.

While wishing Governor Mutfwang well in his future political endeavours, Mr Jang advised him to remain focused on serving the people of Plateau State.

“Ultimately, power lies in the hands of the people,” the statement quoted the former governor as saying.