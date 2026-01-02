Nigeria’s Super Eagles have suffered a setback at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after striker Cyriel Dessers was ruled out of the tournament with a thigh injury and returned to his club side, Panathinaikos, in Greece.

Team officials confirmed on Friday that medical assessments showed Dessers would be unable to recover in time to play any part in the knockout stages, prompting a decision for him to leave the squad’s base in Morocco and begin rehabilitation with his club.

The 31-year-old forward is yet to feature at the tournament, having struggled with the injury since Nigeria’s group-stage campaign began.

Dessers’ exit slightly reduces Nigeria’s attacking options, but it comes at a time when the Super Eagles have built strong momentum.

Under head coach Eric Chelle, Nigeria finished the group stage with a perfect nine points, defeating Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda to top Group C in convincing fashion.

Despite not playing a single minute, Dessers was part of the wider squad rotation plan as Chelle tested his depth across the three matches.

The coach has repeatedly stressed the importance of having a fully competitive squad rather than relying on a fixed starting eleven, a philosophy that paid off as several fringe players impressed during the group phase.

In Friday evening’s training session, 25 players took part as preparations began in earnest for the round of 16.

Defender Ryan Alebiosu was present at the session but did not participate fully, as he continues to recover from a leg injury sustained in the final Group game against Uganda.

Team officials said his recovery is progressing well and he remains under close medical supervision.

Midfielder Tochukwu Nnadi also sat out training after coming down with a cold. The issue is not believed to be serious, and he is expected to rejoin the group once cleared by the medical team.

With the group stage now firmly behind them, Chelle has urged his players to quickly refocus. According to team officials, the Franco-Malian tactician reminded the squad that performances in the opening round will count for little once the knockout matches begin.

Nigeria’s strong showing so far has raised expectations back home, but Chelle has remained cautious, warning that the margins become finer as the tournament progresses.

As they continue their quest for a fourth AFCON title, the Super Eagles will be battling it out against Mozambique’s Mambas in the Round of 16 on Monday.