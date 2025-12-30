As the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) edges into its first decisive phase, Nigeria and Uganda approach Tuesday’s Group C finale from sharply contrasting emotional and tactical positions.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are already assured of progression into the next phase after victories over Tanzania and Tunisia.

Qualification secured, confidence flowing, and rotation firmly on the table, all the classic ingredients for a potentially awkward final group match.

For Uganda Cranes, however, this is survival football.

The Cranes must get a result to keep their knockout hopes alive. There will be no holding back, no calculations; only urgency, aggression and belief. That imbalance in motivation can be dangerous. AFCON history is littered with favourites who relaxed too early and paid dearly.

Uganda may be lower-ranked, but they are organised, hungry, and anchored around a small core of players capable of punishing any lapse. If Nigeria are loose, experimental or complacent, these three men are the most likely to make them pay.

Uche Ikpeazu: The personal battle

Few storylines carry as much emotional weight as Uche Ikpeazu’s.

Born in England to a Nigerian father and a Ugandan mother, Ikpeazu could easily have been wearing green and white. Instead, he chose Uganda, and arrives in Fès with something to prove.

He opened his AFCON scoring account against Tanzania, rising highest to power home Denis Omedi’s delivery, an equaliser that kept Uganda alive. Big, physical and relentless, Ikpeazu thrives on aerial battles, contact and sustained pressure.

This is where Nigeria must be careful. With possible rotation at centre-back, Ikpeazu will relentlessly test concentration, timing and strength. If Calvin Bassey is deployed centrally, his duel management will be crucial; not just winning headers, but preventing Ikpeazu from pinning defenders and bringing others into play.

Motivation will not be lacking. A goal against Nigeria would be personal, symbolic and potentially career-defining.

Allan Okello: The brain between the lines

If Uganda have a creative heartbeat, it is Allan Okello.

The Vipers SC midfielder, who has also tasted top-flight football in Algeria, is not just a domestic star, but the most productive attacker in Uganda’s current squad. A former youth international, Okello has scored six goals in 32 senior appearances, more than any other available Crane, and finished last season as the Uganda Premier League’s Golden Boot winner.

Okello’s greatest weapon is intelligence. He drifts expertly between the lines, links play at speed and strikes cleanly from range. Nigeria must be alert to his late runs around the edge of the box, his favourite hunting ground.

There is also a psychological edge. Okello missed a decisive penalty in the 1–1 draw with Tanzania, a moment that denied Uganda a vital win. Had it gone in, the Cranes would now need only a draw against Nigeria.

Expect a player desperate for redemption. Give him time and space, and he will dictate rhythm and direction.

Denis Omedi: Momentum over myth

Denis Omedi’s story already feels like AFCON folklore.

The former nurse and prison warden at 31 is living a footballing dream that once seemed impossible. But sentiment alone does not explain his threat.

Omedi has momentum, and belief. His late strike against Tunisia in Uganda’s opening group match, though not enough to secure points, announced him on the continental stage.

Since breaking into top-flight football in 2023, he has scored freely, netting 15 league goals for Kitara FC before earning a move to APR FC, where he helped secure the Rwandan league title.

Technically, Omedi is sharp rather than flashy. He attacks space intelligently, finishes quickly and presses defenders with purpose. His assist for Ikpeazu against Tanzania highlighted not just work rate, but vision.

Nigeria must track his movement carefully, especially if midfield structures change. Omedi thrives on second balls and broken play, exactly the moments that appear when teams experiment.

Final word

Nigeria may already be safely through, but Uganda arrive with urgency, hunger and three men capable of turning comfort into chaos.

At AFCON, motivation is often as powerful as talent. If the Super Eagles switch off, even briefly, these are the players waiting to strike.