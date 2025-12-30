‘Where Love Lives’, Nollywood’s latest romantic comedy, was released on YouTube on 24 December, just in time for the holidays. Produced by and starring Bimbo Ademoye, the film is now streaming on her YouTube channel, Bimbo Ademoye TV, and has already garnered massive attention, crossing one million views within hours of its release.

Running for about two hours and 26 minutes, the film proves that strong storytelling, humour, and relatable themes can shine without a blockbuster budget and the big screens. It is a warm, funny, and sometimes emotional story about love, marriage, class, and the everyday pressures Nigerian couples face. Starring Bimbo Ademoye, Uzor Arukwe, Osas Ighodaro, Chioma Nwosu, Emem Udoquak, Great Val-Edochie, Bryan Okoye, and others

Plot

The story follows Demilade (Bimbo Ademoye), a bold and street-smart woman from Alaba, and her husband Ekenedilichukwu (Uzor Arukwe). To celebrate their second wedding anniversary, he surprises her by moving them into a luxurious estate on Lagos Island. What should be a dream upgrade quickly turns into chaos as they clash with snobbish neighbours, meddling relatives, and society’s constant pressure, especially the obsession with when a couple will have children.

While Damilade battles with the estate’s overbearing trio of neighbours, Queen (Chioma Nwosu), Imade (Osas Ighodaro), and Eno (Emem Udoekak), she finds herself in a contest for the estate president against Queen, who is a known bully. Her boldness, style and charm quickly won her the heart of many other estate women. However, this only brought more trouble as she contends with Queen, whose husband, Tunji (Patrick Diabuah), is very abusive and brutal to the estate president.

In between all this, she finds friendship with Gregory, who jogs together with her. Her friendship with Greg is interfering with her marriage. Still, things got worse for her and her husband as he revealed that the family had gone broke after a container was burned at sea, resulting in a cutback of their luxurious lifestyle. Now that the going is tough for Demilade, what becomes her fate in the estate presidency contest and the fate of her marriage?

Performance

Bimbo Ademoye is the heart of the film. Her performance as Demilade is confident, emotional, and effortlessly funny. From her legendary clapbacks to her quiet, vulnerable moments, she delivers one of her strongest performances yet. Her chemistry with Uzor Arukwe is natural and believable, making their love story refreshing rather than forced.

Arukwe also shines as a supportive, confident husband who is not threatened by his wife’s strength. His role in this movie reminds everyone of his portrayal in another celebrated film, ‘Love in Every Word,’ where he played the infamous character of Odogwu. While fans might worry about him being typecast into similar roles often, the actor may have carved a niche for himself in the ever-dynamic Nollywood industry.

The supporting cast adds colour and depth. Osas Ighodaro plays a cold, entitled estate queen with convincing bitterness, while Chioma Nwosu, Emem Udoquak, and others bring energy and humour to their roles. Although Greg’s character adds intrigue, his storyline could have been explored more deeply.

Review

Through witty dialogue and sharp satire, the film explores issues of class mobility, feminism, marriage dynamics, and family interference. The humour feels distinctly Nigerian, touching on estate politics, women’s circles, and the unspoken competition that often comes with wealth and status.

Visually, the film punches above its weight. The estate settings, interior décor, fashion, and costumes enhance the story, while the soundtrack complements the romantic comedy mood. The pacing is steady, with no unnecessary filler, and the dialogue delivers several meme-worthy moments.

At its core, Where Love Lives is about growth, sisterhood, and standing for what is right. One of its strongest messages is simple but powerful: the person you see as a threat today may be the same person who pushes you to grow tomorrow. As Demilade enters the women’s circle, everything changes; women find their voices, drop pretences, and begin to evolve.

The film also subtly reminds viewers that if your circle only gossips without growth, you’re in the wrong place.

Despite minor flaws, such as mild adult humour and a few underdeveloped subplots, Where Love Lives remains a heartfelt and enjoyable movie. It may not carry a glossy “Netflix-level” finish, but it succeeds where it matters most: authenticity, intention, and respect for the audience.

Overall, this is a funny and emotional romcom that captures Lagos reality. It is perfect for a relaxed holiday watch, whether alone or with a partner.

Verdict:

8/10

Where Love Lives is Streaming on Bimbo Ademoye TV on YouTube