The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) said it will continue with today’s scheduled protest despite Tuesday’s meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

Mr Tinubu met the leadership of the labour union late on Tuesday with the hope of shelving the nationwide protest.

Addressing reporters at the Labour house on Wednesday, NLC President Joe Ajaero said the protest would hold as planned.

Mr Ajaero said the meeting with the president did not lead to a cancellation of the protest.

“The meeting with the president yesterday never meant we cancelled the protest. We never spoke to the press on the cancellation of the protest,” he said.

“NLC is an organisation that has its own channels of communication. We never released any information that the protest was cancelled.”

Mr Ajaero said the NLC had written multiple letters to President Tinubu since 17 June regarding the state of physical, food and financial security in the country. However, none of the letters has been responded to, he said.

“It took this issue of action basically to protest and to listen to the physical and financial insecurity the workers are facing and yesterday.

“Through the (Nigeran) Governors Forum and the Progressive Governors Forum, we were able to secure a meeting with the president and we listed all the issues, including the crisis in the academic institutions,” he added.