Eleven occupants escaped unhurt on Sunday after a private jet operated by Flybird Aircraft Management Services Limited crash-landed at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano.

The aircraft, which was flying from Abuja, landed at about 9:30 a.m. with 11 people on board, comprising eight passengers and three crew members, PREMIUM TIMES gathered.

A witness at the airport said emergency protocols were immediately activated, allowing all passengers and crew to be safely evacuated from the aircraft. No injuries or fatalities were recorded.

Flybird Aircraft Management Services Limited later confirmed that one of its aircraft was involved in an incident during arrival at the Kano airport.

In a statement on Sunday, the company’s General Manager, Tracy Wilson, said the aircraft experienced an operational issue but was safely brought to a stop by the flight crew.

“The flight crew followed all established operational and safety procedures, and the aircraft was brought to a safe stop. All passengers and crew disembarked safely, and no injuries were recorded,” Ms Wilson said.

She identified the aircraft as 5N-ISB and added that it has since been secured. According to her, the incident has been formally reported to the relevant aviation authorities.

She added that a comprehensive technical inspection and investigation are currently underway in line with regulatory requirements.

Ms Wilson reiterated the company’s commitment to safety and operational excellence, assuring that Flybird will continue to cooperate fully with aviation authorities as investigations progress.