The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has made public the official phone numbers of all area commanders and divisional police officers (DPOs) across Abuja as part of efforts to strengthen community policing and improve direct communication with residents.

In a Thursday statement posted on X, the command made public the contacts of six area commanders and 56 DPOs, excluding their names.

The Commissioner of Police, Miller Dantawaye, said the initiative is aimed at deepening public confidence, enhancing transparency and ensuring swift response to security concerns within the territory, according to thd statement signed by Josephine Adeh, the command’s spokesperson.

Mr Dantawaye explained that placing the leadership of the command within easy reach of the public aligns with his strategic vision for improved police–community collaboration.

He noted that increased accessibility to senior officers will help build trust and reinforce the collective fight against crime.

Abuja and its suburbs have been faced with one-chance robbery and kidnapping for ransom, among other crimes.

Recent media reports show that Abuja has witnessed a surge in violent crimes, with police arresting one-chance robbery syndicates who lure commuters into vehicles to rob or abduct them, foiling a planned kidnapping in Byazhin Forest, and responding to a broader wave of assaults, kidnappings and armed attacks that have heightened public fear across the city.