Rivers United manager Finidi George has described his team’s dramatic 2-1 victory over Plateau United in Jos as an “important win,” after a late surge pushed the Pride of Rivers to joint-top of the Nigeria Premier Football League standings.

Rivers United overturned a first-half deficit to secure all three points, with the decisive moment arriving deep into stoppage time when Plateau defender Wisdom Ndon turned the ball into his own net from an Okon Aniekeme cross.

The hosts had earlier taken the lead through Nenrot Silas 20 minutes in, before Boluwaji Sholumade – returning from a one-match suspension – levelled in the second half to spark Rivers United’s push for a comeback.

The visitors rode through periods of pressure, including a key save from goalkeeper Ani Ozomena that kept the deficit at 1-0 going into the break, before producing a more controlled and assertive performance after halftime.

Reflecting on the match, Finidi admitted his side struggled early but credited their second-half reaction. “It’s an important win. In the first half we gave them too many throw in, few free kicks which brought them into the game. I felt in the first half we struggled a little bit,” he said.

He explained that tactical adjustments made after the interval shifted the balance in Rivers United’s favour. “Coming in the second half, we pushed a little more, pressed a bit higher, forced them to kick the long balls and look for the second ball which gave an edge. While we won the second balls we had the whole field to operate.”

The victory extends Rivers United’s unbeaten run to eight matches and strengthens their remarkable away form this season. No NPFL side has picked up more away points, and Finidi’s men remain the only team yet to lose on the road.

The manager also highlighted the significance of earning four points from their last two fixtures, especially after conceding late against Abia Warriors the previous weekend.

“We are quite happy, last Sunday we would have gotten another three points against Abia Warriors but it didn’t happen. They scored a last minute so out of two games, we have four points which is not a bad one. We are quite happy’.”

With the win, Rivers United now sit on 26 points, joint-leaders with Nasarawa United but with a game in hand, positioning themselves strongly in the title race as the season enters a crucial phase.

Finidi and his team will now shift focus to their next challenge — a Matchday 17 home fixture against Wikki Tourist at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium — where another victory could see them take sole control of the NPFL summit.