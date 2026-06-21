Fresh fears of renewed violence have emerged in Sokoto State after a civil society group claimed that bandits loyal to notorious bandit leader Bello Turji were conducting weapons training near the Sokoto-Zamfara border.

The claim raises concerns that the bandits are regrouping despite ongoing military offensives in the region.

The claim was contained in an intelligence report released by Basharu Altine, Sokoto State coordinator of the Movement for Social Justice and Good Governance.

According to the report, the alleged training was taking place in communities stretching from Bingabale Kudu through Bafarawa East to Bargaja.

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The areas had witnessed repeated attacks by armed groups and sustained security operations in recent years.

Mr Altine claimed that some of Mr Turji’s key associates, including Illa Manawa and Dodo, believed to be the bandit leader’s younger brother, were coordinating the exercise.

He alleged that bandits linked to the group were undergoing military-style drills using newly acquired weapons, some of which were reportedly deployed during recent confrontations with security personnel.

“Our findings suggest that these fighters are currently engaged in weapons training and tactical exercises using newly acquired arms, including some of the same sophisticated weapons reportedly deployed during recent confrontations with security forces,” Mr Altine said.

The report further alleged that a fresh consignment of weapons had recently arrived in the area alongside newly recruited fighters said to possess advanced combat and weapons-handling expertise.

According to Mr Altine, intelligence available to his organisation suggests that some of the new arrivals may have links to insurgent groups and were brought into the area to strengthen Turji’s operations across border communities in Sokoto and Zamfara states.

“There are indications that some of the new arrivals possess advanced combat and weapons-handling expertise. Their mission, according to sources, is to train and strengthen Turji’s fighters operating within the border communities of Sokoto and Zamfara states,” he said.

The activist also claimed that night-vision devices allegedly acquired by Turji recently formed part of the equipment delivered to camps used by the group.

He further alleged that two suspected bandit commanders, Haru Dole and Ibrahim Chimo, played significant roles in facilitating the movement of the weapons.

According to him, investigations were also uncovering details of what he described as a growing alliance between Mr Chimo and Turji.

Fears of expanding operations

The report warned that the alleged collaboration could have wider security implications for communities across eastern Sokoto, where bandit attacks, kidnappings, and cattle rustling have persisted despite military operations.

Mr Altine claimed intelligence reports indicated efforts to expand the group’s operational influence in the region and to potentially target some local government headquarters before the peak of the rainy season.

“There are growing concerns that the alliance forms part of a broader strategy to strengthen their operational presence across eastern Sokoto. Intelligence sources have expressed fears that coordinated attacks may be planned against some local government headquarters before the peak of the rainy season,” he said.

He urged security agencies to intensify surveillance in the affected communities and take proactive steps to verify the intelligence and prevent potential attacks.

Troubled region

The allegations come at a time when several communities in eastern Sokoto continue to grapple with insecurity linked to banditry and cross-border criminal activities.

In recent months, residents of local government areas including Isa, Sabon Birni, Goronyo, Rabah and neighbouring communities have reported recurring attacks, kidnappings and displacement caused by armed groups operating across the Sokoto-Zamfara axis.

Security agencies have also sustained operations targeting camps linked to Mr Turji and other bandit leaders in the North-west.

Mr Turji remains one of the region’s most notorious bandit leaders and has been linked by security agencies to numerous attacks in Sokoto, Zamfara and neighbouring states.

No official response

As of the time of filing this report, the military and police had not issued any official statement regarding the allegations.

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify the claims contained in the report.

The newspaper also could not immediately reach security authorities for comments on the allegations.