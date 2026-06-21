The Federal High Court in Abuja is to hear a suit challenging the emergence of former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in the 2027 general elections.

The case, filed by an aspirant, Yakubu Kingsley, will come up for hearing for the first time on Monday.

The matter filed on 10 June is before Judge Mohammed Umar.

Hearing notices for Monday’s proceedings had been served on parties to the suit.

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Mr Kingsley, in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1234/2026 and filed by his lawyer, D.A. Sulyman, sued PRP, Mr Duke and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He sought three questions for determination in the originating summons.

The plaintiff wants the court to determine whether Mr Duke was duly returned as the presidential candidate of PRP in the 25 May primary election, in which its results was declared on the 26 May, having not been a registered member of the party as at May 4, when the PRP membership register was submitted to INEC.

He also challenged alleged over-voting in states like Bauchi, where the registered members of the 1st defendant in its membership database is 593 and the total votes cast was 760.

He also alleged that in Gombe State, the registered member was 348 and the votes cast was 1,431 and in Kwara State, the registered members is 55 while the vote cast was 82 votes, will not call for the nullification of the said primary election.

He, therefore, sought a declaration that the ex-govenor, not being a registered member of PRP, cannot participate in the party’s primary election held on 25 May of which he was declared the winner on 26 May.

He sought a declaration that Mr Duke ought not to have been cleared for the presidential primary election contest, having not complied with the guidelines of the party to physically present for the screening at its national secretariat.

Mr Kingsley also prayed the court for an order setting aside the results of the presidential election conducted in Bauchi, Gombe and Kwara states on the ground of over-voting.

He sought an order declaring him as the presidential candidate of PRP, having complied with all the party’s guidelines and been a registered member of the party.

He also sought an order directing the commission not to recognise Mr Duke as PRP’s presidential flagbearer or to delete his name from its database as the presidential candidate of the party.

The plaintiff further sought an order directing the electoral umpire to recognise him as PRP’s presidential candidate.

In the affidavit in support of the suit sworn by Mr Kingsley, the aggrieved aspirant said he is a registered member of PRP with membership card number: 2A8D8B20B2.

The plaintiff, who described himself as a “politician,” said he is of Auchi III Ward, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, but presently in Abuja, FCT.

He averred on oath that Duke was not a dully member of PRP as at May 4 when the membership register of the party was submitted to INEC.

He said he validly purchased the party’s Expression of Interest Form and Nomination Form for the office of president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and paid a total sum of N20 million to the party.

He also stated that he duly completed all nomination requirements and was endorsed by the requisite number of registered members as required by the party’s guidelines.

“That I physically attended the presidential screening exercise conducted by the party between 15th and 19th May 2026 at the National Secretariat of the 1st defendant in Abuja as stipulated in the Aspirants Checklist for Sereening, a copy of which is herewith attached and marked as Exhibit ‘BB’.”

He said he was duly screened and cleared by the party to contest the presidential primary election conducted on 25 May.

He said to hi utmost surprise, the name of the 2nd defendant (Mr Duke) appeared as an aspirant despite the fact that he did not physically participate in the screening exercise together with other aspirants at the National Secretariat of the 1st defendant.

He said this was against INEC’s extant regulations and guidelines, mandating political parties to submit the names of their registered members at least 21 days before the conduct of the party’s primary.

Mr Kingsley, therefore, challenged the electoral umpire to produce its membership register submitted to it as of 4 May.

He alleged that several objections and complaints were raised by party’s members concerning the eligibility of Duke.

Besides, the aggrieved aspirant alleged that the presidential primary election was characterised by widespread irregularities and manipulation.

According to him, in several states, the votes returned exceeded the total number of eligible registered members contained in the party register.

The aggrieved aspirant attached the result sheet of the presidential primary poll to prove his allegation of over voting.

He also alleged that his agents and representatives reported instances where they were denied effective participation in the collation process.

“That I verily believe that the purported result declared in favour of 2nd defendant does not represent the lawful votes cast by eligible members of the party.

“That when unlawful and inflated votes are excluded, I emerge as the aspirant who secured the highest lawful votes in the presidential primary election.

“That I depose to this affidavit in good faith believing the contents to be true and correct in accordance with the Oaths Act,” he said.

(NAN)