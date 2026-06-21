The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Rabiu Shuaibu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the winner of the Dawakin Kudu/Warawa Federal Constituency bye-election in Kano State.

INEC’s returning officer, Umar Sani, announced the results late on Saturday, following the polls held across the constituency that day.

According to the official results, Mr Shuaibu polled 35,356 votes to emerge victorious.

Meanwhile, Lawal Haruna of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) secured 268 votes, and Abubakar Muhammad of the Labour Party (LP) garnered 98 votes.

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While announcing the outcome, Mr Sani, a professor, said the APC candidate met all legal requirements to be returned elected.

“That Rabiu Shuaibu of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” Mr Sani stated.

NDC opted out

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) did not present a candidate for the election.

Earlier, the state chairperson of NDC, Usaini Mairiga, told PREMIUM TIMES that the party opted out of the bye-election to preserve its political energy for the 2027 general elections.

Mr Mairiga noted that opposition parties rarely win bye-elections due to intimidation and manoeuvres by the ruling party.

He said this reality influenced the NDC’s decision not to field a candidate for the poll.

He further confirmed Mustapha Bala as the party’s candidate for the Warawa/Dawakin Kudu federal constituency in 2027.