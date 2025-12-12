You may know him as Klint Da Drunk, the comedian with the drunken gait and slurred speech, but before all that, Afamefuna Igwemba’s calling was music.

That was until he met Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia, whose performance during their undergraduate days at the Institute of Management Technology, IMT, Enugu, made him rethink his career path.

The humour merchant made this known in a recent interview on Naija FM.

True to his submission, Klint’s remix of Bobby McFerrin’s 1988 song, ‘Don’t Worry Be Happy’, formed the thrust of the now-rested Nite of a Thousand Laffs comedy show, which boasted sold-out venues across the country.

He also featured in the hip‑hop track ‘Obodo’ by rapper Mr Raw, with whom he co‑founded a music group.

Ditching music

As Klint tells it, he was into music until 2Baba got admitted into the school.

According to the comedian who survived a car crash in 2019, during a performance, he watched the ‘African Queen’ crooner sing just two lines, and he walked out of the show and went home.

“I didn’t know my style and his style were different, I would have continued. But thank God I didn’t continue. I like where I am,” he said.

Continuing, he said that back then, as students, they used to have what he called powerhouse meetings, where they met to showcase their talents.

During those meetings, whenever he sings, and 2Baba is around, he always gets overshadowed.

It was in one of those meetings that he showcased his drunken brand of comedy, which met with wide acceptance. At that point, he said, he decided to hold on to it.

“I was doing it in hiding because I wasn’t proud of what I was doing. But I liked it, and I continued with it. One day, I watched TV and saw a man proudly come out and do it.

“At the time I watched him do it, it wasn’t even in a movie. It was on a TV programme in the East. That man was Nkem Owoh,” he said.

Klint Da Drunk

Born 3 March 1975, Klint da Drunk is a Nigerian comedian, actor, and musician.

Despite having built a career around a drunken persona, the comedian once said that he avoids alcohol for medical reasons.

In a 2018 interview with Punch, Klint said that there is a very serious repercussion if he ignores the medical condition and takes alcohol, no matter how little.

“I do not take alcohol. It is bad for my health, and it is a medical condition. If I take half a glass of any kind of alcohol, I would have a splitting headache for three days, except I take very strong pain relievers, which I avoid using because they could become addictive or destroy someone’s liver or kidneys.

“I can portray the drunk character so perfectly because I am good at acting,” he said.

He has starred in several films, including ‘Knock Out’, ‘19 Willock Place’, ‘Price of Deceit’, ‘Brother Jekwu’, ‘Fast Cash’, ‘Ojuju’, ‘Dry’ and a host of others.