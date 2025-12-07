The All Progressives Congress (APC) has adjusted the dates of its National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings, revising the earlier announced timetable for its top decision-making sessions.

The party rescheduled the meetings, as announced in a notice circulated on Sunday.

According to the updated schedule, the National Caucus will now convene on Thursday, 18 December, at 6:00 p.m., while the NEC will meet the following day, Friday, 19 December, at 3:00 p.m.

Both meetings are expected to be held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The APC had initially fixed the Caucus and NEC meetings for 15 and 16 December, respectively, before issuing the revised notice.

No official explanation was provided for the adjustment, but there are speculations that the shift is linked to broader consultations and preparations ahead of key organisational decisions expected at the meetings.

READ ALSO: Two Zamfara APC lawmakers defect to PDP

The National Caucus, comprising senior party leaders and elected officials, typically discusses strategic issues ahead of NEC meetings.

The NEC, the second-highest decision-making body of the party, is empowered to review national political developments, approve policy directions, and make binding decisions on party administration.

With the revised dates, expectations remain high over potential resolutions on internal party reforms, disciplinary matters, and preparations for upcoming elections.