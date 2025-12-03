The All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed fresh meetings of its National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) for 15 and 16 December, respectively.

The meetings signal renewed efforts to address lingering internal disputes, strengthen party administration and prepare for major political decisions ahead of 2026.

In a notice circulated on Wednesday and endorsed by the party’s national leadership, the APC stated that the meetings were convened in accordance with Articles 12.5 and 12.3 of its Constitution.

Both sessions will be held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to the announcement, the National Caucus will meet on Monday, 15 December, at 6 p.m., while the NEC will convene the following day, Tuesday, 16 December, at 12 noon.

What the meetings are about

Although the notice did not disclose the agenda, caucus and NEC meetings traditionally review major political, administrative and strategic questions confronting the ruling party.

The National Caucus, made up of key party leaders including the President, Vice President, Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, national chairman, state governors, and some past leaders, typically serves as the advisory organ.

It sets broad political direction and prepares recommendations for approval by the NEC.

The NEC, which is the highest decision-making body of the party after the National Convention, ratifies important policy decisions, approves appointments to the national working committee, resolves disputes among party organs, and sanctions changes to the party’s political strategy.

The NEC met last in July, during which Nentawe Yilwatda emerged as the party’s national chairman.