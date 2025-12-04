The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Zamfara Chapter, on Thursday, said it has received two lawmakers of the Zamfara Assembly into its fold.

This is contained in a statement by the Publicity Secretary of the party,

Halliru Andi, in Gusau, Zamfara, on Thursday.

Mr Andi said Sulaiman Hassan-Bosko of Mafara I Constituency, and Nura Dahiru, Birnin Magaji Constituency, both moved from the All Progressives Congress (APC) into the PDP.

“Their decision to join the PDP is a clear reflection of the deepening crisis, internal rancour, and poor leadership currently destabilising the APC in Zamfara.

“Faced with confusion, lack of direction, and absence of credible leadership in their former party, these honourable members have chosen the path of progress, stability, and purposeful governance,” Mr Andi said.

According to him, Messrs Bosko and Dahiru acknowledged that they were inspired and attracted by the exemplary leadership of Governor Dauda Lawal.

“And the governor’s commitment to security, infrastructure, transparency, and restoring the pride of Zamfara has continued to draw massive goodwill and support across the state.

“The PDP Zamfara Chapter warmly welcomes the two honourable legislators into the party.

“Their coming further strengthens our movement and reinforces the confidence of the people in the PDP as the only party capable of delivering genuine development and good governance.

“We assure them of full integration and cooperation as we continue working together for a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Zamfara,” Mr Andi added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Zamfara Assembly Speaker, Bilyaminu Ismail, had earlier, during plenary on Thursday, read letters from the two lawmakers informing the house of their defection to the PDP.

(NAN)