The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has directed lawyers to stop using ‘Barrister’ as a title prefixing their names.

Mrs Kekere-Ekun, the head of the legal profession in Nigeria, directed that all concerned lawyers should discontinue the practice, which she described as inappropriate and unprofessional.

This was contained in a circular dated 13 July and signed by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Kabir Akanbi.

The circular, which became public on Friday, warned lawyers to immediately stop using the ‘Barrister’ title “in all official correspondence, records, documents, identity materials, and any other official engagements.”

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“I am directed by the Honourable the Chief Justice of Nigeria to notify all Litigation Staff, Legal Practitioners, Court Registrars, and Lawyers that the use of the title ‘Barrister’ as a prefix to names is inappropriate and inconsistent with the standards of professionalism expected within the Supreme Court of Nigeria,” the circular addressed to the Supreme Court’s litigation staff, lawyers and court registrars read in part.

The circular asked lawyers to comply with the directive. It also ordered all relevant authorities to ensure compliance.

“Consequently, all officers concerned are hereby directed to discontinue the use of the title ‘Barrister’ before their names in all official correspondence, records, documents, identity materials, and any other official engagements with immediate effect,” the circular read.

“Heads of Departments and Unit Heads are requested to ensure strict compliance with this directive by all officers under their supervision. Please be guided accordingly,” the circular read.

What is Barrister?

The use of ‘Barrister’ as a courtesy title prefixing lawyers’ names is popular in Nigeria, even though it is not officially recognised.

Until now, the authorities in the legal profession, including the courts, had turned a blind eye to it, enabling the practice to gain wide acceptance for decades.

The word, barrister, which originates from Britain, simply means a lawyer competent to present a case before a court of law and does not serve as a title.

In Nigeria, lawyers are enrolled as a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

In England and Wales, the legal profession is divided into barristers and solicitors. But Nigeria operates a fused legal profession, allowing lawyers to perform both roles.

In all the countries where lawyers practise as barristers, none envisages its use as a title.

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Lawyers also commonly use the postnominal “Esq.” (Esquire) after their names as a professional courtesy.

However, in its ordinary meaning, esquire is just a formal title that can be written after a man’s name, especially in the address on an official letter,

Although this means any man is entitled to use it like mister, lawyers, regardless of gender, have adopted it as a title exclusively meant for them.

Through long practice, it has also been widely accepted as lawyers’ exclusive title.

Friday’s circular from the CJN did not address the use of “Esq.”

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