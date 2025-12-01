The Religious Attaché Office of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Nigeria has concluded the National Competition for the Memorisation and Interpretation of the Holy Qur’an.

The competition was held in partnership with the Centre for Islamic Studies at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

According to a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, the closing ceremony drew participants from across the country and featured senior government officials, Islamic scholars, and academics.

Former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, was in attendance alongside the Acting Religious Attaché, Yahya Al-Sufyani, under the patronage of the Embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires, Saad bin Fahd Al-Marri.

The contest assessed memorisation, recitation, tajwīd, and interpretation, aligning with similar international Qur’anic initiatives supported by the Saudi government.

Commitment to Qur’anic education

In his address, the Chargé d’Affaires, Mr Al-Marri, expressed appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, for what he described as their unwavering commitment to the service of Islam and the global promotion of Qur’anic knowledge.

Mr Al-Marri also extended gratitude to the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs for sustaining Qur’anic programmes while also underlining the Kingdom’s humanitarian and relief role in serving communities in need.

He also commended the Religious Attaché Office for its clear and impactful efforts in Nigeria in support of religious and educational programmes.

“This competition forms part of the Kingdom’s ongoing and leading role in serving the Holy Qur’an and the Prophetic Sunnah,” he said.

He highlighted a range of flagship initiatives, including the printing and worldwide distribution of copies of the Noble Qur’an, as well as the organisation of local, regional, and international competitions in memorisation, recitation, tajwīd, and interpretation.

The competition brought broad participation from contestants representing various Nigerian states, in addition to strong engagement from educational institutions specialising in Qur’anic programmes.

It ended with the honoring of the winners who achieved the top positions, amid wide praise for the high standard of organisation and the prominent role of the Kingdom in supporting Qur’anic and educational programmes in Nigeria.

Nigeria’s Qur’anic tradition

Qur’anic memorisation competitions are not new to Nigeria. For decades, northern states have hosted contests that test memorisation, tajwīd, and interpretation, often organised by Islamic organisations, universities, and state governments.

These events are rooted in the country’s long tradition of Qur’anic schooling (makaranta allo), where students known as almajirai learn to recite and memorise the Qur’an under the guidance of Islamic scholars.

Saudi Arabia’s sponsorship of Qur’anic competitions worldwide is part of its broader religious diplomacy.

The Kingdom also funds the printing and distribution of millions of Qur’ans annually through the King Fahd Complex in Medina.

In Nigeria, such initiatives reinforce bilateral ties and highlight Saudi Arabia’s role in supporting religious and educational programmes.