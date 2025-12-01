The Facebook and Instagram accounts of Nigerian rapper Eedris Abdulkareem have been suspended by Meta, the social media’s parent company.

The suspension follows the release of his new song, ‘Open Letter to Donald Trump’.

The rapper, who spoke with Sahara Reporters, said he has been blocked from accessing both accounts since the song’s debut.

“Facebook just suspended my Facebook and Instagram account because of my new song, Open Letter to Donald Trump,” he said.

From the early 2000s, Abdulkareem has developed his own brand of activism with the release of the song ‘Jaga Jaga which heavily critiqued the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo.

In 2023, 19 years after its initial release, the rapper dropped ‘Lords of Jaga Jaga’, which tackled the then-president Buhari and former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

He described the track of the ‘‘promax edition of Jaga Jaga 2023’’.

Referring to President Buhari as the ‘Jaga Jaga Master’, the singer decried a situation without money, fuel, light, peace, unity, and security.

“O ga, we just dey go in a cycle. We do get direction. Nothing seems to be working,” he sings.

‘Open Letter to Donald Trump’

Released in November 2025 under Abdulkareem’s label, Lakreem Entertainment, ‘Open Letter to Donald Trump’ is a song that tackles insecurity in Nigeria.

In the song, Abdulkareem throws his weight behind the American president’s recent promise to send warheads to Nigeria to confront banditry and terrorism.

“Let’s support Donald Trump to wipe out all these evil terrorists. Let’s support Donald Trump to wipe out the sponsors of terrorism. Let’s support Donald Trump to sanction politicians supporting terrorism,” he sings.

He goes on to say that if President Trump is ready to wipe out the terrorists, the idea is welcome.

He adds, “The Nigerian government should not provide the excuse by not doing anything. Trump said he’s coming to wipe out jihadist terrorists and not Nigerian citizens. And I hear some people say there’s a lie. Trump is coming to steal our resources. Which resources are you talking about? The one they’re using in impoverishing us?”

Activism

Eedris Abdulkareem is no stranger to bans of sorts. In April, his song “Letter to Your Papa,” which was directed at Mr Seyi Tinubu, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s son, was banned by the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission.

In the song, Abdulkareem accuses President Tinubu of failing Nigerians through unfulfilled promises and worsening socio-economic conditions.

“Seyi, tell your papa, the country is hard. Tell your papa, people dey die. Tell your papa this one don pass jagajaga,” the rapper sings in Pidgin English.