Olusegun Awolowo, the grandson of the late Premier of the Western Region, Obafemi Awolowo, is dead. He was 62 years old.

The Awolowo family announced his death in a statement on Thursday.

“With extreme heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather- Olusegun Awolowo,” the family wrote in the statement shared by Goldmynetv.

“He was the world’s most phenomenal husband, father and grandfather – steady, wise, endlessly loving, and the constant anchor of our family. A painfully loyal servant to Nigeria, he dedicated his life to the service of his country with vision, integrity, passion, and unwavering commitment.

“He was a true family man, a great friend, a wonderful servant of God, and a deeply beautiful human being.He loved his family.He loved his work. He loved his country. And he lived every day with purpose, humility, and a generous spirit that touched everyone who knew him.

“We are shattered by this loss, but forever grateful for his life, his legacy, and the love he poured into all of us. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

The family said it will receive “condolences at his residence” between 2 and 4 p.m. daily.

The cause of death was not disclosed by the family.

Olusegun Awolowo (27 September 1963 – 20 November 2025)

Olusegun Awolowo Jr., born on 27 September 1963, is a Nigerian lawyer best known for serving as the Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) from 2013 to 2021.

He is a grandson of Obafemi Awolowo, the prominent nationalist and statesman. In July 2021, he was unanimously elected President of the National Trade Promotion Organizations (TPOs) from ECOWAS member states.

Mr Awolowo’s early life was marked by personal loss, as his father, Segun Awolowo Sr., died in a car accident in 1963, two months before his birth.

He spent his childhood in the care of his aunt,g Tola Oyediran, and her husband, Kayode Oyediran, though he initially lived with his mother and siblings.

He began his education at Mayhill Convent School, attending alongside Dolapo Osinbajo. For his secondary education, Mr Awolowo attended Igbobi College in Lagos before completing his studies at Government College, Ibadan. He later proceeded to Ogun State University (now Olabisi Onabanjo University), where he earned an LLB degree.

After being called to the bar in December 1989, he worked with several respected law firms, including Abayomi Sogbesan & Co. and G.O.K. Ajayi & Co. Mr Awolowo’s public service career included roles as Special Assistant in the administrations of Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, where he handled traditional institutions, legal matters, and social development.

In 2013, he was appointed Executive Director/CEO of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council ,NEPC, a position he held through reappointment by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018. Under his leadership, the NEPC pursued initiatives such as a 2019 partnership with Shoprite to distribute Nigerian products across Africa.

As NEPC chief, he oversaw several initiatives aimed at boosting Nigeria’s non-oil exports and strengthening the country’s global trade presence.

Until his death, he was the President of the National Trade Promotion Organisations (TPOs) from ECOWAS member states.

Ogun Governor mourns

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Mr Awolowo Jr., describing him as a fine gentleman and a courageous public servant whose service to Nigeria was marked by integrity and excellence.”

In a statement shared on his X page, the governor said the news of Mr Awolowo’s passing was received with deep shock and heavy hearts, noting that the loss was not only public but also personal.

“We received the news of Mr. Segun Awolowo Jr.’s passing with deep shock and heavy hearts. To us, this is not just a public loss but a personal one. Segun was a fine gentleman, intelligent, warm, and effortlessly gracious. We will always treasure the moments we shared and the lessons his life embodied. We remember him as a courageous public servant whose service to Nigeria was marked by integrity and excellence,” Governor Abiodun wrote.

The governor highlighted Mr Awolowo’s distinguished career, from his early years in legal practice to his service under former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, and later his leadership at the NEPC. He added that Mr Awolowo’s election as President of the ECOWAS Trade Promotion Organisations reflected his credibility and competence.

“Even though his journey was brief, it was undeniably impactful. We commiserate with his wife, children, the entire Awolowo family, and all Nigerians who mourn this great loss. We submit to God’s will and pray that his gentle soul finds rest,” Governor Abiodun added.