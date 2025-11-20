President Bola Tinubu has congratulated former President Goodluck Jonathan on his 68th birthday, praising his enduring statesmanship.

‎The congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued by Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, on Thursday in Abuja.

‎Mr Tinubu said the former president’s diplomatic engagements, particularly in promoting democratic values across Africa, continued to inspire leaders on the continent.

‎He joined Mr Jonathan’s family, friends and political associates in celebrating his contributions to national development.

‎”The president joins family, friends, and political associates to celebrate the former president on this special occasion and for his contributions to nation-building.”

‎He acknowledged the simplicity and humility that shaped Mr Jonathan’s leadership style and noted his historic concession in the 2015 presidential election.

‎The president said that moment strengthened Nigeria’s democracy and elevated the nation’s global standing.

‎Mr Tinubu also recalled his past engagements with Mr Jonathan and the support and counsel that shaped political developments in 2010 and during the 2011 presidential election.

‎He prayed for the well-being of the former president, his wife, Patience Jonathan, and their family.

(NAN)