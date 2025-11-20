President Bola Tinubu has congratulated former President Goodluck Jonathan on his 68th birthday, praising his enduring statesmanship.
The congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued by Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, on Thursday in Abuja.
Mr Tinubu said the former president’s diplomatic engagements, particularly in promoting democratic values across Africa, continued to inspire leaders on the continent.
He joined Mr Jonathan’s family, friends and political associates in celebrating his contributions to national development.
”The president joins family, friends, and political associates to celebrate the former president on this special occasion and for his contributions to nation-building.”
He acknowledged the simplicity and humility that shaped Mr Jonathan’s leadership style and noted his historic concession in the 2015 presidential election.
The president said that moment strengthened Nigeria’s democracy and elevated the nation’s global standing.
Mr Tinubu also recalled his past engagements with Mr Jonathan and the support and counsel that shaped political developments in 2010 and during the 2011 presidential election.
He prayed for the well-being of the former president, his wife, Patience Jonathan, and their family.
(NAN)
