The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has assured families of the abducted schoolgirls in Kebbi State, as well as killers of the late Brigadier-General Musa Uba and the late Vice Principal of the school that President Bola Tinubu is deeply troubled by the tragic incidents.

He vowed that the government will deploy all instruments of the state to rescue the schoolchildren and ensure their abductors, and killers of the gallant military general and the vice principal are made to face the full weight of justice.

The vice president, who spoke on Wednesday while in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital, on the directive of President Tinubu, described the abduction of the schoolgrirls from the boarding school in Maga as an assault on the collective conscience of all Nigerians.

The president had on Tuesday evening asked the VP to visit the state to sympathise with the state government and assure parents and guardians of the kidnapped schoolgirls that the government will ensure their quick release.

Extending President Tinubu’s sympathy to families of the abducted schoolgirls and the state government, Mr Shettima said, “Kebbi’s pain is Nigeria’s pain. When one child is taken, every home in this nation grieves. When girls in the safety of their classroom are seized by criminals, our collective conscience is assaulted.

“Mr President is deeply troubled by this tragedy. He shares your anguish, and he has sent me to assure you that this is not a moment for politics. This grief transcends party lines, geography, and identity. This is a time for unity, for compassion, and for firm resolve in the face of evil. Our priority is singular and unflinching: our daughters must return home safely.”

On behalf of the President, VP Shettima assured them that their tears, fears, and cries are a stain on Nigeria’s collective conscience, and that the nation “shall not turn away from this responsibility.

“This government will not relent. We will use every instrument of the state to bring these girls home and to ensure that the perpetrators of this wickedness face the full weight of justice. Kebbi, you are not alone. Nigeria stands with you. And we shall not rest until your daughters return to your warm embrace,” he vowed.

The vice president promised that the federal government will support families of the late General Uba, the late vice principal and others who were killed by the terror groups, while doing everything possible to rescue the abducted schoolgrirls.

“We also honour the ultimate sacrifice made by some of our brave officers. To the family of the late Brigadier-General Musa Uba, we say: his sacrifice will never be forgotten. When a soldier gives his life in defence of this nation, a part of our collective soul is touched. We will honour him, his family, and all who pay the supreme price in service to Nigeria,” he stated.

Mr Shettima applauded the Governor of Kebbi State, Muhammed Idris, community leaders, traditional rulers, local vigilante groups, civil society partners, and all stakeholders for rallying together in the moment of distress.

“Your cooperation, your vigilance, and your unity are indispensable to the search for our girls and to the safety of our communities,” he said.

He also commended the gallant officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and all paramilitary and intelligence agencies for their gallantry in the face of security challenges confronting the nation.

“Your courage, your tirelessness, and your sacrifices—often unseen and unsung—remain the backbone of our nation’s security. You stand on the frontlines so that the rest of us may sleep with hope. The nation appreciates you,” told them.

On his his part, the Governor of Kebbi State thanked President Tinubu for the show of support, concern and immense leadership.

He said that since the incidents happened, the president had been in touch with the state government, noting that with the commitment and efforts of the government, he was optimistic that the kidnapped schoolgirls would soon be rescued.

Governor Idris particularly thanked Vice President Shettima for the show of concern, even as he affirmed the state’s commitment and loyalty to the Tinubu administration, vowing continued partnership and cooperation with the Federal Government in ensuring the release of the girls.

“We, in Kebbi, are most touched by the show of concern and deepened actions being taking to rescue our girls. I am optimistic that they will be rescued. It is a painful experience but we also will ensure that we put all in place to avert any of such future occurrence.

“We thank Mr President here, ably represented by our very own Vice President. We thank you for the concern, and the communications and actions behind the scene thus far. We deeply appreciate, sir,” the Governor stated.

Also present at the event were the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nantawe Yitwada; Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Umar Tafida; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu; Minister of Women Affairs, Iman Ibrahim; Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Bernard Fori, and Minister of State, Humanitarian Affairs, Tanko Yusuf.

Others are members of the National Assembly; members of the State House of Assembly; former Governor of Kebbi State, Usman Dakingari; Bala Ibn Na Allah; Director General of NEMA, Zubaida Umar; Secretary to Kebbi State Government, Yakubu Bala; other members of the state Executive Council; senior government officials, as well as heads of military and para-military.

Stanley Nkwocha

Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications

(Office of The Vice President)

19th November, 2025