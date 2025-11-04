After nearly a decade of shared ambition, growth, and success, cracks have begun to appear in one of Nigerian football’s most admired partnerships — that between Remo Stars Football Club and their long-serving head coach, Daniel Ogunmodede, popularly known as Ijaball.

Crushing Continental defeat raises questions

Remo Stars’ humiliating 5–1 home defeat to South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg of their CAF Champions League Preliminary Second Round tie triggered intense debate over Ogunmodede’s ability to lead the club at the continental level.

In the aftermath of the heavy loss, the coach did not shield himself from responsibility. In an exclusive, candid dressing-room address, he told his players:

“We put up a shameful fight. We lost our heads. The outcome of today’s result is disgusting — very, very bad for what I have built for years and what the club has built for years. The fault is mine; I’m the coach.”

The defeat has reignited criticism from fans and pundits who say the team’s domestic struggles this season reflect deeper systemic issues rather than isolated lapses in form.

Transfer failures and squad weaknesses

Remo Stars’ inability to strengthen their squad over the summer has been a major concern. The club’s management has been accused of adopting a cautious approach to recruitment, failing to replace key departures with players of similar or higher quality.

The exodus included influential names such as Nduka Junior, Sodiq Ismail, Tochukwu Michael, Frank Mawuena, Sikiru Alimi, Jide Fatokun, Seun Ogunribide, Fabian Nworie, and the recently confirmed Kayode Bankole, who moved to the South African side TS Galaxy.

Their absence has left visible gaps across all areas of the pitch, exposing the team’s fragility in both domestic and continental competitions.

“To consistently compete, you need the right materials,” Onuh Victor, a football analyst, told PREMIUM TIMES. “Remo Stars simply haven’t invested enough to match their ambitions.”

A decade of growth and glory under Ijaball

To his credit, Ogunmodede’s impact on Remo Stars has been transformational. Since joining the club in 2015, he has worn multiple hats — from assistant coach and youth director to head coach and football visionary.

As Director of Youth Football, he helped lay the foundation for Beyond Limits Football Academy, which has become a vital talent pipeline for the club.

After a brief coaching stint in Portugal, he returned to lead Remo Stars to two consecutive second-place NPFL finishes before guiding them to their first-ever Nigerian Premier Football League title in the 2024–25 season — the first Southwest club in 20 years to achieve that feat.

Under his guidance, Remo Stars developed a recognisable playing philosophy and produced several players who earned national team call-ups. His leadership also delivered three straight qualifications for continental football — a rare feat for a privately owned Nigerian club.

The coach, the scholar, and national duty

Ogunmodede’s commitment to learning and growth is well documented. Over the past year, he has pursued both CAF and UEFA coaching licences, balancing his education with club and national team duties.

He recently undertook the UEFA B Licence in Scotland and the CAF B Licence in Abuja, the latter reportedly causing him to miss the second leg of the CAF Champions League tie against Sundowns in Pretoria. The club did not publicly disclose his absence — a move some considered disrespectful.

In addition, his role as assistant coach to Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has limited his availability for Remo Stars. He was absent for 12 matches last season due to national assignments and missed the club’s entire pre-season this campaign — a growing concern among top club executives.

Can Ogunmodede evolve, or is it time to move on?

The burning question now is whether Ogunmodede can tactically evolve — and whether Remo Stars can accommodate his multiple commitments without stalling their own progress.

Among fans, opinions are divided. Some believe a new tactician is needed to end the club’s continental jinx. In contrast, others argue that his external engagements, though valuable for his growth, have distracted him from the team’s immediate needs.

“Can Daniel Ogunmodede grow to become one of Africa’s finest coaches? Yes,” noted analyst Onuh Victor. “But whether Remo Stars can continue to evolve with him still depends on how both sides redefine their priorities.”

Searching for a mutually respectful exit

With Ogunmodede’s coaching education and national team commitments expected to run through January 2026, including the AFCON in Morocco, it may be time for both parties to reassess their long-term alignment.

Possible options include promoting assistant coach Sulaiman Kamil, popularly known as Coach Lama, to lead the team on an interim basis or appointing a permanent replacement to drive the club’s next phase.

Whatever decision emerges, both sides must confront structural challenges — from the club’s restrictive wage system to its limited ability to attract elite talent. As owner Kunle Soname once admitted in a viral interview, “Running a football club in Nigeria comes with hard choices; you can’t spend what you don’t earn.”

A decade-long union at a crossroads

For nearly ten years, Remo Stars and Daniel Ogunmodede have shared an inspiring journey that transformed a modest Ogun State club into one of Nigeria’s most ambitious football projects.

Yet, as the dust settles on the 7–1 aggregate defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League, both sides must decide whether this partnership should evolve — or end.

Perhaps, as one observer put it, this may be the moment when ‘Ijaball’ and Remo Stars go their separate ways — respectfully, and with gratitude for a decade that changed the face of Nigerian club football.