As part of activities marking its 20th anniversary, the Legacy Volleyball Club will host the Super 4 Volleyball Tournament on Friday, 7 November, and Saturday, 8 November, at the Volleyball Court, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The two-day event will feature eight top teams from across Lagos competing in men’s and women’s categories.

Legacy Volleyball Club will square off against Lekki Volleyball Club, Street Friendly Volleyball Club, and Amuwo Spikers in the men’s category. Legacy, Lekki, 1015 Spikers, and Amuwo Spikers will compete for a ₦500,000 winner-takes-all prize for the women’s event.

Beyond the tournament, the club’s 20th anniversary celebration will include a veterans’ match, charity visits to orphanages, and culminate in a grand gala night on Saturday, 22 November.

Speaking with journalists, the club’s president, Joy Ezenwa, described Legacy as “more than just a sports group, but a family.”

“We are celebrating 20 years of Legacy, and it is a huge milestone,” she said. “We are coming together to celebrate the game, have fun, and reconnect with our old members. This is about celebrating the lives that the club has touched.”

Reflecting on what has sustained the club for two decades, Ms Ezenwa credited unity and resilience.

“Legacy is a family. We have had our challenges, but our bond keeps us going. We always find ways to overcome whatever comes our way without letting it affect our togetherness,” she noted.

She also extended an open invitation to volleyball enthusiasts and members of the public to join the festivities.

“We invite all stakeholders to come and experience volleyball built on friendship and passion as we celebrate our past and look forward to the future,” Ms Ezenwa said.