The wait is finally over as Nigeria’s Flamingos begin their quest for global glory on Sunday evening when they take on Canada in their opening Group D match of the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup at the Mohammed VI Football Academy in Salé, Morocco.

For the first time, the world’s biggest women’s youth football tournament lands on African soil, and for a nation that has carried the flag for the continent in almost every edition, this feels like a homecoming of destiny.

A familiar stage, A new dream

This is Nigeria’s eighth appearance at the tournament since its inception in 2008. Over the years, the Flamingos have earned a reputation as Africa’s most consistent U-17 side; resilient, technical, and unrelenting. They have reached the semi-finals twice and famously clinched third place in 2022, their best finish yet.

Across 28 matches in tournament history, Nigeria have recorded 14 wins, 7 draws, and 7 losses; a record that places them among the world’s elite at this level. But for coach Bankole Olowookere, this campaign is about taking the next step; turning promise into podium glory.

Olowookere’s blueprint: Press, Possess, and Punish

Under Olowookere, the Flamingos have evolved into a side built on high pressing and sharp combination play, a brand of football that demands intelligence, speed, and total belief. Their preparation for Morocco has been convincing.

Nigeria went unbeaten in several domestic warm-up games before heading abroad, where they defeated Paraguay 3-2 and narrowly lost 4-3 to New Zealand in thrilling contests that tested their tactical adaptability.

Those matches revealed both the team’s attacking flair and areas to tighten up defensively, lessons that could prove vital against a disciplined Canadian side.

Canada test looms large

Sunday’s clash against Canada carries extra weight. Not only is it a potential tone-setter for Nigeria’s Group D campaign, which also includes France and Samoa, but it’s also a mental test of how the young Flamingos handle the World Cup spotlight.

Canada return to the competition after missing the 2022 edition but remain a traditional powerhouse in women’s youth football. This will be the second meeting between the nations at the U-17 World Cup level.

Their first encounter came in Azerbaijan 2012, when Amandine Pierre-Louis opened the scoring for Canada before Chinwendu Ihezuo equalised for Nigeria in a 1-1 draw. The Flamingos went on to top their group, famously destroying hosts Azerbaijan 11-0, still the biggest win in the tournament’s history.

Twelve years later, the stakes are higher, and the narrative has shifted. The Nigerian girls are no longer dark horses and are expected to be contenders.

Moshood leads the charge

Nigeria will, however, be without Chidi Harmony, one of their most dynamic forwards, who misses the tournament through injury. Her absence is a blow, but the spotlight now turns to Captain Shakirat Moshood, the team’s attacking heartbeat.

Moshood’s leadership and composure in front of the goal will be central to Nigeria’s ambitions. She announced herself to the world last year in the Dominican Republic, scoring four goals in the group stage, and has since been nominated for the 2025 CAF Young Player of the Year award.

Her ability to link play, drive at defenders, and inspire her teammates could make the difference against a Canadian side known for organisation and stamina.

African pride, Continental stakes

Nigeria are one of five African teams in Morocco, alongside hosts Morocco, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, and Zambia. But after Morocco’s 3-0 loss to Brazil in the tournament’s opener, all eyes turn to the Flamingos to restore the continent’s early momentum.

A strong performance here could do more than just set Nigeria on course for the knockouts; it could reaffirm Africa’s growing influence in women’s youth football.

The road ahead

Group D is no stroll in the park. France brings pedigree, Canada brings power, and Samoa brings unpredictability. Every game will test Nigeria’s tactical balance, mental discipline, and physical endurance.

But history has taught one clear lesson: when the Flamingos find their rhythm early, they can soar above expectation. Morocco 2025 offers a chance not just for revenge or recognition, but for redemption and legacy.

As the whistle blows in Salé, it won’t just be another World Cup opener. It will be a declaration of intent; a young Nigerian side, bursting with ambition, ready to chase history on African soil.

The Flamingos have always played with courage. Now, they have a continent behind them.