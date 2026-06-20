The African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in Ekiti State, Dare Bejide, has said voter turnout in the ongoing Saturday’s election in the state has been “impressive,” but it is marred by electoral malpractices.

Mr Bejide accused members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of distributing cash to voters at polling booths in Ilawe, Ekiti Southwest Local Government Area.

He spoke to journalists shortly after voting at his polling unit on Saturday.

Mr Bejide, who voted at Oke Adura Polling Unit in Ilawe in the Ekiti South West Local Government Area of the state, claimed that APC members were seen handing out money at the voting centre.

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“The APC members are bringing money here to distribute at the polling booths. We saw them and they are still doing it right away,” he said, adding that law enforcement officers failed to act on his complaints.

The ADC candidate described voter turnout as “impressive” but said it was being undermined by electoral malpractices.

“Money distribution is not part of the electoral guideline. Turnout is impressive but marred by malpractices,” he said.

Vote-buying is prohibited in the Electoral Act 2022. The law makes it an offence to induce voters with cash or gifts on election day.

PREMIUM TIMES has yet to independently verify the cash distribution claim.

Mr Bejide is one of the 14 candidates on the ballot for Saturday’s election in which over one million voters are eligible to vote.

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the APC is seeking a second term in office in the election.