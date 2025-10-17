Nigeria’s U-17 women’s team, the Flamingos, will begin their 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup journey on Sunday against Canada at the Mohammed VI Football Academy in Salé.

This match marks the second time the two nations have met at this level; their previous meeting ended in a 1–1 draw.

Now, with both sides more developed and ambitions higher, the Flamingos arrive under coach Bankole Olowookere with belief sharpened by strong preparations.

Rigorous preparation

The Flamingos travelled earlier to Morocco and have been based in Rabat ahead of the tournament. Their buildup included several warm-up matches, during which they showed attacking fluency, scoring freely and demonstrating depth and tactical flexibility.

Among these was a tense 3–2 win over Paraguay, adding confidence ahead of their World Cup kick-off.

Nigeria are drawn into Group D alongside Canada, France, and Samoa—a pool that fuels a great deal of optimism with the Nigerian girls tipped to pull through.

Matches versus France and Samoa will follow the Flamingos’ opener against Canada.

This edition of the U-17 Women’s World Cup runs from 17 October to 8 November, with Morocco as the host. It is the ninth edition and the first hosted in Africa.

The 2025 tournament also introduces a new format with 24 teams participating, making each match critical as third-place teams may qualify for the knockout rounds.

Keys to Sunday’s Match

In facing Canada, the Flamingos must balance ambition with pragmatism. Canada’s youth teams are typically well-organised, physically robust, and tactically disciplined—traits that could unsettle speed-based attacks.

Past youth tournaments have shown African sides struggle under sustained physical pressure from CONCACAF opponents.

For Nigeria, discipline, defensive solidity, and sharp finishing will be crucial. Coach Olowookere’s preferred style—high pressing and fluid attacking—has characterised their preparatory matches.

If his charges can maintain composure when under pressure and convert opportunities, they could announce themselves strongly in Group D.

More than just aiming to escape the group, Nigeria enters this tournament with higher goals in mind.

In 2022, the Flamingos secured a bronze medal in India, becoming one of only two African teams ever to medal at the U-17 Women’s World Cup.

In the most recent edition in the Dominican Republic, they exited at the quarterfinal stage.

The squad will view Sunday’s match as a statement of intent—both to their group rivals and the wider world.

If they start strong, it will put pressure on Canada, France, and Samoa, and give Nigeria a platform to make a serious run.

The Flamingos are no longer newcomers to global youth tournaments—they now carry experience, expectation, and belief.