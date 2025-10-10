A human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, on Friday, called out the University of Uyo (UniUyo) authorities at the funeral service of Inih Ebong, a lecturer who was victimised for over two decades by UniUyo.

Family members and friends, including some academics and old classmates, attended the funeral conducted by the Rosicrucian Order at the Aton Lodge, Uyo.

Mr Ebong, 73, died on 16 April 2025 at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital after a protracted battle for justice and survival, and against ill-health.

He was an associate professor of theatre arts at UniUyo, Akwa Ibom State, before his teaching appointment was unlawfully terminated on 27 March 2002 during the administration of then-Vice-Chancellor Akpan Ekpo because of his constant criticism of the authorities for alleged corruption and maladministration.

In one instance, Mr Ekpo’s administration accused him of sexually harassing a student, allegedly in a bid to silence and discredit him.

To date, UniUyo has yet to establish any wrongdoing against the deceased lecturer and has refused to obey a court judgement ordering it to reinstate him and pay his accumulated salary and entitlements.

The university did not send condolences to the bereaved family nor a representative to the funeral service.

‘Injustice to one is injustice to all’

“History will not be kind to me if I don’t make this statement. I haven’t seen the vice-chancellor of the University of Uyo here. I am not sure if their representatives are here,” said Mr Effiong, who flew in from Lagos to pay his last respects to Mr Ebong.

“Injustice to one is injustice to all. It will be unfair if we just come here and talk and don’t acknowledge the crime that the University of Uyo committed against Dr Inih Ebong. And they must pay for that crime, whether in this life or the afterlife.”

Mr Effiong, a UniUyo alumnus, described Mr Ebong as a principled man who suffered persecution because of his convictions.

“We have very few Dr Inih Ebong in Akwa Ibom; people willing to speak truth to power. It behoves on us to honour his legacy, to honour his name.

“And I want to tell the family that I am sure Dr Inih Ebong is very proud of you, and you are also very proud of him. Please continue to stand on the principles that he stood for.”

In October 2020, Mr Effiong visited Mr Ebong at his Uyo residence shortly after the lecturer was diagnosed with a life-threatening cardiovascular disease.

“It would be a shame, the blood of Dr Inih Ebong will be on the management, will be on the Senate and the Governing Council of the University of Uyo if Dr Inih Ebong dies, without getting justice,” said the lawyer during the visit.

Mr Effiong, with his phone, did a live Facebook broadcast at Mr Ebong’s home, where he appealed for people’s intervention and support for the ailing lecturer at the time.

At the burial, Mr Ebong’s first son, Ifiok, spoke on behalf of the family and thanked the lawyer for standing by their late father.