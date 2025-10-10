

In the Name of Allah, the Entirely Merciful, the Especially Merciful

Praise is due to Allah, Lord of the worlds, may the blessings and peace be upon our beloved master Prophet Muhammad, the last of Prophets, on his family, and all his companions.

Dear brothers and sisters! Know that, in every society, an evil Islamic scholar misleads people, corrupts divine teachings, and promotes discord and divisions instead of peace and unity; causing great harm to the Ummah by distorting the truth and preventing others from reaching it. These Islamic scholars exploit weaknesses, twist virtues into vices, and use their position in the society to promote their own flawed and selfish desires, such as the love of authority over reliance on Allah. Therefore Muslim believers must exercise discernment, seek knowledge from true sources, and rely on Allah’s guidance in order to resist such misguidance and ensure their actions align with divine will, rather than being misled by false teachings. Allah Almighty says:

“The example of those who were entrusted with ˹observing˺ the Torah but failed to do so, is that of a donkey carrying books. How evil is the example of those who reject Allah’s signs! For Allah does not guide the wrongdoing people.” [Qur’an, 62:5]

Fellow servants of Allah! This Qur’anic verse describes the ignorance of those Islamic scholars who were blessed with knowledge but failed to act upon it. Allah the Most High references the people of Prophet Musa (AS), who were given the Torah but refused to acknowledge it despite their observance of multiple divine signs. The inception of their faith was set with the precedence that they will only uphold that which is convenient to their lifestyle and forgo that which is disadvantageous.

Allah Almighty likens these people to that of a donkey carrying volumes of books. Although a donkey has the potential to trail through difficult terrains carrying books, it will never have the capability to understand and convey the contents of the books. Similar are those Islamic scholars who were handed divine scriptures but did not uphold or convey the teachings of the scriptures.

This example transcends to the Ummah of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) in regards to those of us who have been blessed with the knowledge or the opportunity to gain knowledge but fail to uphold it. Once we acquire knowledge, it becomes our duty to sustain that knowledge through our actions. If we succeed in that, we will be grouped with those who are the best of Allah Almighty’s creation and if we fail, we risk falling with those Allah the Most High describes in this Qur’anic verse as the “wretched.”

Respected brothers and sisters! Given my knowledge of Arabic linguistics, I examined the analogy presented in this Qur’anic verse. The first part states:

“The example of those who were entrusted with the Torah but then failed to uphold it…”

While the second part compares them to:

“…a donkey carrying volumes [of books].”

Traditionally, this Qur’anic verse is understood to mean that those who were given the Torah but did not act upon it are like a donkey carrying books—bearing the weight of knowledge without comprehension.

However, a closer look reveals a subtle yet significant nuance. The verse describes people who were entrusted with the Torah but failed to uphold it. Yet, the simile references a donkey carrying books. This led me to a question: How can those who abandoned the Torah be compared to a donkey that carries books? If they neglected the Torah altogether, they weren’t carrying it at all. This prompted me to search for a deeper meaning.

Unraveling the Analogy Through Other Qur’anic Verses

My contemplation led me to another Qur’anic verse. Allah Almighty says:

“Human beings were [once] a single nation. Allah sent Prophets carrying good news and warnings, and with them, He sent the Book in truth to judge between people in matters of their disputes. Yet rivalry between those who received it led them to disagreement, even after having received clear signs. Allah willingly guided believers to the truth about which they differed. Allah guides whoever wants to be guided into a straight path.” [Qur’an, 2:213]

This raised another question: Was humanity originally united in truth or falsehood?

Surah Al-Anbiyah (Qur’an, 21:92) clarifies that:

“Indeed, this community (Ummah) of yours is one, and I am your Lord, so worship Me.”

Similarly, Surah Al-Mu’minun (Qur’an, 24:52) states:

“Indeed, this community (Ummah) of yours is one, and I am your Lord, so be mindful of Me.”

From this, it becomes clear that the original unity of humanity was based on truth, in alignment with the message delivered by the Prophets.

The Need for Prophets and Scripture

If humanity began in truth, why did Allah send Prophets?

Revisiting Qur’an, 2:213, I understood that people were initially united but later deviated. This is supported by Surah Yunus (Qur’an, 10:19):

“Humanity was but one community, but they differed.”

Thus, history unfolded as follows: Humanity was created upon fitrah (the innate disposition of truth), but over time, deviations emerged, particularly from the time of Prophet Nuh (AS).

Allah the Most High states:

“We have revealed the Book to you only to clarify for them what they differed about, and as a guide and mercy for people who believe.” [Qur’an, 16:64]

Although divine scriptures were meant to resolve disputes, people continued to differ even after receiving clear guidance. Why?

The Root Cause of Division: Transgression and Arrogance

The Qur’an provides an answer:

“They differed only after knowledge had come to them out of envy (Hasad) among themselves.” [Qur’an, 3:19; 45:17]

The issue lies in baghyi — transgression, arrogance, and selfish desires. Instead of accepting truth and divine guidance, people altered scripture to serve their own selfish interests. Allah mentions this in reference to the Israelites:

“We gave Musa the Scripture, but differences arose over it.” [Qur’an, 11:110; 41:45]

The differences weren’t due to ambiguity in revelation, but rather human corruption.

Moreover, Allah Almighty states:

“Had it not been for a prior decree from your Lord, judgment would have been passed between them.” [Qur’an, 10:19]

This decree refers to Allah’s test for humanity:

“If Allah had willed, He would have made you one community (Ummah), but [He allows differences] to test you in what He has given you.” [Qur’an, 5:48]

The final judgment on these matters will occur on the Day of Resurrection.

Returning to the Meaning of the Donkey Analogy

Now, let’s revisit Qur’an, 62:5. The Qur’anic verse does not merely compare people to a donkey carrying books—it highlights their abandonment of true guidance. Instead of adhering to the Torah’s clear message, they replaced it with volumes of distorted interpretations. Like a donkey carrying books it cannot understand, these corrupted scriptures brought confusion rather than enlightenment.

Such as the Talmud and other interpretation books of the Torah:

– Selective reinterpretation of Torah laws:

Some rabbinic rulings in the Talmud have been criticised for modifying or overriding direct commandments found in the Torah.

– Human additions to divine scripture:

The Mishnah and Gemara, which form the Talmud, contain extensive rabbinic commentary that some believe has overshadowed the Torah itself.

– Sectarian divisions:

Over time, different Jewish sects have developed varying interpretations of scripture, leading to conflicting religious practices.

Beyond the Talmud, other examples of distorted interpretations include:

– Apocryphal texts:

Some non-canonical Jewish writings have introduced ideas that diverge from the Torah’s teachings.

– Philosophical reinterpretations:

Certain medieval Jewish philosophers reinterpreted scripture through the lens of Greek philosophy, altering its original meaning.

– Modern ideological adaptations:

Some contemporary movements, groups, sects and organisations reinterpret religious texts to fit their modern social or political agendas.

Thus, this Qur’anic verse condemns those who, despite receiving divine truth, prioritise their selfish desires over Allah’s guidance, rendering their efforts as futile as a burdened beast with no comprehension.

The Ultimate Solution: Returning to Pure Revelation

The only way to resolve differences and find true guidance is to adhere to Allah’s revelations without distortion or sectarian bias. The Qur’an reminds us that:

“Whatever you dispute about is to be judged by Allah.” [Qur’an, 42:10]

True unity can only be achieved by following Allah’s clear, unambiguous guidance, rather than relying on human-modified ideologies. The tendency to create factions, as mentioned in the Qur’an (“Each faction rejoicing in what they have”—Qur’an, 23:53; Qur’an, 30:32), leads only to further division and disunity.

Therefore Surah Al-Jumu’ah (Qur’an, 62:5) serves as a profound warning: Divine scripture is meant to be understood and applied — not manipulated for personal gain. The path to unity lies in returning to the Qur’an, Sunnah and previous scriptures in their pure form, free from human distortion and corruption.

Dear brothers and sisters! Know that, in Islamic contexts, donkeys serve as a potent symbol of ignorance despite possessing knowledge, as seen in the Qur’anic parable where they carry books but lack understanding. This symbolises individuals who accumulate knowledge without acting upon it, losing its true blessing. However, donkeys are also mentioned in the Qur’an as animals created by Allah for transport and sustenance, highlighting the benefit of all creations and the importance of acting with reverence and practical application of divine guidance.

In this blessed Surah Al-Jumuʿah (Qur’an, 62:5), Allah Almighty likens those who were given the Torah but didn’t act upon it to donkeys carrying volumes of books.

Just as a donkey cannot read and write or understand the books it carries, these individuals and Islamic scholars fail to grasp and implement the divine teachings they possess.

This example serves as a powerful reminder for Muslims to not only acquire knowledge but to internalise it and act upon its principles to avoid being like those “wretched” individuals described in the Qur’anic verse.

The Qur’an mentions donkeys (along with horses and mules) as animals created for humans to ride on and for their benefit.

The creation of donkeys, like other animals, is presented as a sign of Allah’s power and a lesson in appreciating His provisions.

This aspect emphasises the importance of being grateful for Allah’s blessings and using them responsibly.

The key lesson is that knowledge is a trust from Allah, and its true value is realised through application and righteous actions.

A Muslim should strive to use knowledge to better worship Allah, making their hearts sincere in their devotion and practice.

By acting on what we know, we become blessed by Allah and can avoid the fate of those who become “like donkeys carrying books,” benefiting from the guidance rather than just bearing its weight.

Finally, respected servants of Allah! Surah Al-Baqarah verse 44 is another verse in the Qur’an that questions Islamic scholars who command others to do good deeds but neglect to do them themselves, even while reciting scripture. The verse asks if they do not understand the irony of their behaviour and if they will not use their reason to understand the inconsistency between their words and actions. Allah the Most High says:

“Do you order righteousness to the people and forget yourselves while you recite the Scripture? Then will you not reason?” [Qur’an, 2:44]

And Allah Almighty says:

“Indeed, those who conceal the clear proofs and guidance We have sent down, after We have clarified them for the people in the Book, will be condemned by Allah and ˹all˺ those who condemn.” [Qur’an, 2:159]

This Qur’anic verse highlights the severe consequence for hiding revealed knowledge, drawing a condemnation from Allah, the angels, and all righteous individuals.

And Allah the Most High says:

“And [recall, O Prophet], when Allah took a covenant from the People of the Book, [saying], ‘You shall surely make it clear to the people and not conceal it,’ but they cast it behind their backs and sold it for a small price. How evil is their bargain!” [Qur’an, 3:187]

This Qur’anic verse describes how some of the People of the Book (referring to Jews and Christians) were given the scripture from Allah with the instruction to reveal its knowledge to humanity and not hide it. However, they disregarded this covenant, concealing its teachings and using it to gain worldly benefits, which is described as a “miserable profit” or a “vile bargain.”

And Allah the Most High says:

“And relate to them ˹O Prophet Muhammad˺ the story of the one to whom We gave Our signs, but he abandoned them, so Satan took hold of him, and he became a deviant. If We had willed, He would have elevated him with Our signs, but he clung to this life—following his evil desires. His example is that of a dog: if you chase it away, it pants, and if you leave it, it ˹still˺ pants. This is the example of the people who deny Our signs. So narrate ˹to them˺ stories ˹of the past˺, so perhaps they will reflect.” [Qur’an, 7:175-176]

These Qur’anic verses 175-176 of Surah Al-A’raf (Chapter 7) describe an Islamic scholar who was given knowledge and Allah’s signs but rejected them, leading to Satan’s influence and his straying from the path of righteousness. He was likened to a dog because his love for worldly life and desires kept him restless and unfulfilled, whether pursued or neglected. The Qur’an commands the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) to relate such stories to the people so that they may reflect and understand the consequences of rejecting Allah’s signs.

All praise is due to Allah, the Lord of the worlds. Prayers, peace and mercy are upon our beloved master, Prophet Muhammad, the son of Abdullah (Peace be upon him), his family and Companions.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah and the late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene’s Mosques, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: [email protected] or +2348038289761 or +2348024192217.

This Jumu’ah Khutbah (Friday sermon) was prepared for delivery today, Friday, Rabi’ul-Thani 18, 1447 AH (October 10, 2025).