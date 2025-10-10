The funeral service of Inih Ebong, a Nigerian university lecturer who was victimised for over two decades by the university authorities, is ongoing in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The service is conducted by the Rosicrucian Order at the Aton Lodge, Uyo.

Mr Ebong, 73, died on 16 April 2025 at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital after a protracted battle for justice and survival, and against ill-health.

He was an associate professor of theatre arts at the University of Uyo (UniUyo), Akwa Ibom State, before his teaching appointment was unlawfully terminated on 27 March 2002 during the administration of then-Vice-Chancellor, Akpan Ekpo, because of his constant criticism of the authorities for alleged corruption and maladministration.

To date, UniUyo has yet to establish any wrongdoing against the deceased lecturer, and has refused to obey a court judgement ordering it to reinstate him and pay his accumulated salary and entitlements.

Mr Ebong’s widow, Uduak, his first son, Ifiok, and other children are attending the funeral ceremony.

Among the dignitaries at the service are a human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, who flew in from Lagos to pay his last respect to Mr Ebong, and a retired professor and Mr Ebong’s close friend, J.J. Andy.

UniUyo authorities had not sent condolences or a representative to the funeral service.