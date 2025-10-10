The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) has inaugurated a new executive council after a keenly contested election in Lagos.

The new EXCO is headed by Danlami Nmodu, mni, as President. Other officers include Olumide Iyanda, Deputy President; Sufuyan Ojeifo, General Secretary; Akeem Oyetunji, Deputy General Secretary; Ngozi Onyeakusi, Treasurer, Moses Ebosele, Financial Secretary; and Kemi Yesufu as Publicity Secretary,

With the inauguration, Mr Nmodu took over from immediate past president of GOCOP and publisher of RealNews, Maureen Chigbo.

In his acceptance speech after inauguration, the new president expressed gratitude to members of GOCOP for finding him worthy of the office of President.

He promised to abide by the ideals, rules and regulations of the guild in order to take the body to a higher level of growth within the online publishing community in Nigeria.

“I take the responsibility of the office seriously. Our members shall come first. I promise to work harmoniously with other exco officers and members to take GOCOP to a higher level of growth,” he declared.

Mr Nmodu also promised to create more human capital and business opportunities for all members of GOCOP.

The presidency was the only contested position during the election between Mr. Nmodu and Segun Adeleye. The other officers were returned unopposed.

Declaring the results of the election, Yusuf Ozi-Usman, Chairman, Electoral Committee, GOCOP 2025 stated that out of a total of 120 registered members as of October 8, 114 were qualified, by the provision of GOCOP constitution to vote and be voted for.

He also disclosed that out of the 114, 80 members attended the Annual General Congress in person, while 71 voted physically, nine members did e-voting.

Mr Nmodu scored a total of 56 votes to emerge.