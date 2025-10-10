The House of Representatives has inaugurated an Ad Hoc Committee to investigate the alleged mismanagement of funds meant for oil spill clean-up projects in the Niger Delta.

Speaking at the inauguration on Friday, the Committee Chairman, Okpolupm Etteh (PDP, Akwa Ibom), said the move represents a renewed legislative commitment to accountability, transparency, and environmental justice for oil-producing communities that have long suffered the impact of pollution and neglect.

Mr Etteh, in his address, said the House resolved to set up the committee following “troubling reports” of inefficiency, poor coordination, and financial mismanagement among the agencies responsible for clean-up operations in the region.

“The Niger Delta has faced years of environmental degradation and untold damage due to oil exploration and frequent spills,” he said.

The lawmaker noted that despite billions of naira allocated to various clean-up initiatives over the years, most affected communities remain unsafe and uninhabitable. He cited persistent allegations that environmental remediation projects had been poorly executed or abandoned, while residents continued to suffer health and economic consequences.

Mr Etteh stressed that the committee’s mandate is not to target individuals or institutions unfairly but to uncover the truth behind the failed clean-up projects and propose reforms for sustainable environmental recovery.

“I want to emphasise that this committee is not on a witch-hunt. However, we will not hesitate to ask tough questions to unravel the truth for posterity and to uphold the integrity of our mission,” he noted.

He added that the committee would evaluate the utilisation of clean-up funds, review the performance of responsible agencies, and engage stakeholders, including host communities, experts, and civil society groups. Field visits to affected areas are also planned to obtain firsthand evidence.

Mr Etteh’s remarks come amid growing public discontent over the slow pace of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), the flagship agency for the Ogoniland clean-up and other federal interventions that have produced limited results despite repeated budgetary provisions.

Several reports have questioned how funds earmarked for environmental remediation were utilised, with some projects either unexecuted or poorly managed.

The committee, according to Mr Etteh, will “operate transparently and consult broadly” to ensure its findings reflect the realities on the ground and restore public confidence in the government’s commitment to the Niger Delta.

He said, “Agencies will be held accountable, community perspectives will be valued, and our conclusions will be based on factual evidence rather than emotions. Our aim is to illuminate the truth and ensure that the Niger Delta receives the justice it rightfully deserves.

“We will conduct our work with professionalism, patriotism, and a strong respect for the rule of law.”

The lawmaker called for the cooperation of government agencies, host communities, and the media to enable the committee to achieve its mandate, assuring that its report would be “comprehensive, honest, and impactful.”