Nigeria’s Super Eagles kept their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification hopes alive with a hard-fought 2–1 victory over Lesotho at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday evening.

After a goalless first half that saw Nigeria struggle to break down a compact Lesotho side, Captain William Troost-Ekong broke the deadlock in the 55th minute from the penalty spot following a foul inside the box.

The goal settled early nerves and gave the Super Eagles the control they needed.

Nigeria extended the lead in the 80th minute when substitute Jerome Akor Adams coolly slotted home to restore the advantage.

Lesotho, however, responded quickly, reducing the tally just four minutes later through Sefali Tsolo, who capitalised on a moment of hesitation in Nigeria’s defence to make it 1–1.

Despite late pressure from the Crocodiles, the Super Eagles held firm to secure three vital points.

The win lifts Nigeria back into contention ahead of their final group clash against Benin Republic in Uyo next week — a match that could determine their World Cup fate.

Despite the victory, Nigeria’s qualification fate remains out of their hands. Benin sit top of the group with 17 points, followed closely by South Africa on 15, meaning the Super Eagles will need to win their last match and hope results elsewhere go their way.

Rwanda, Lesotho, and Zimbabwe complete the standings, with each team now mathematically out of contention.