The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the non-functionality of Nigeria’s state-owned refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna, despite spending more than $18 billion on their rehabilitation over the past two decades.

During Thursday’s plenary session, the resolution followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by Sesi Whingan (APC, Lagos).

Presenting the motion, Mr Whingan expressed deep concern over the persistent failure of the refineries to operate, despite repeated promises, budgetary allocations, and numerous Turnaround Maintenance (TAM) projects spanning successive administrations.

He noted that despite over 20 years of rehabilitation efforts and huge public investments, the three refineries remain non-functional, raising serious questions about accountability and fiscal responsibility within the petroleum sector.

The lawmaker cited recent public remarks by Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest industrialist, and former President Olusegun Obasanjo, both of whom expressed doubts about the viability of these refineries and described the multi-billion-dollar investments as futile.

Their views sparked widespread public concern and outrage over potential mismanagement,

Mr Whingan recalled that 2007 during Mr Obasanjo’s administration, the refineries were privatised and acquired by Dangote and a group of private investors.

However, the subsequent government led by President Musa Yar’Adua reversed the transaction, opting instead for continued public funding of the refineries, an approach that has since yielded little to no progress.

The lawmaker also referenced an interview granted by the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Bayo Ojulari, published by The Punch on 10 July, where the NNPC boss confirmed the refineries’ continued non-performance.

Mr Ojulari said the facilities remain moribund despite substantial public investments and suggested that the federal government consider selling them. His comments have further raised public concern about the long-term fate of Nigeria’s refining assets.

Mr Whingan described the situation as “a gross misuse of public funds and a violation of public trust,” noting that billions continue to be appropriated annually for refinery rehabilitation with no verifiable outcomes.

He stressed that Nigeria’s economic stability and energy security are heavily dependent on functional refineries, especially following the removal of petrol subsidy by the current administration, which has led to rising costs of fuel and widespread hardship.

The lawmaker expressed concern that the continued failure of the refineries undermines Nigeria’s industrial capacity, job creation prospects, and foreign exchange stability, while increasing the nation’s dependence on imported petroleum products.

“A comprehensive, transparent, and time-bound investigation is essential to ascertain the current operational and structural status of Port Harcourt, Wari, and Kaduna refineries, examine the utilisation of all allocated funds and the effectiveness of rehabilitation efforts, identify any infractions, mismanagement, or corrupt practices in the management of these assets and propose actionable reforms to safeguard future public investments and ensure the sustainability of Nigeria’s oil and gas infrastructure,” he stated.

Debate

Debate soon ensued on the floor over the scope and propriety of the new ad hoc committee, with some lawmakers questioning the need for another probe into an issue already under consideration by an existing standing committee.

Ibe Osonwa (LP, Abia), a House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) member, raised concerns that the new motion amounted to a duplication of legislative efforts.

Mr Osonwa noted that the downstream committee already exercises oversight over refinery operations and has been actively engaging relevant government agencies in its ongoing investigations.

“The function of our committee covers refineries, and we have been part of several meetings and consultations with the relevant agencies connected to this beautiful motion,” he said.

“However, it becomes a duplication of efforts if we are already working on the same matter where these issues are being addressed only for the House to set up another committee on the same subject.”

He therefore moved an amendment, urging that the motion be referred instead to the Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) rather than creating a new ad hoc committee.

His amendment was seconded by Victor Obuzor (PDP, Rivers), who supported the argument for legislative efficiency and coordination between standing committees.

Responding, Mr Whingan disagreed, maintaining that the issue of Nigeria’s non-functional refineries cuts across several oversight committees of the House.

“I have been following up with the activities of the Committee on Downstream, and I can tell you categorically that the circular for a meeting was only sent because this motion was listed on the last day before we went on recess,” he said.

“Anything that has to do with refineries cannot be the sole responsibility of the downstream committee. I am a member of the upstream committee, and I can tell you that refineries also fall under the jurisdiction of other committees, including Gas and Petroleum (Midstream).”

He argued that the creation of a joint or ad hoc panel would ensure broader oversight, accountability, and inclusiveness across relevant sectors.

“The Committee on Downstream cannot claim exclusive jurisdiction over refineries when the issues affect multiple segments of the oil industry,” Mr Whingan added.

At this point, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, who presided over the plenary, intervened to clarify the House Rules on the mandate of committees.

“Can you read to me the House Rules on the mandate of committees as it pertains specifically to the Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream)?” he asked.

In response, Peter Uzokwe (APGA, Imo) read from the Standing Orders, outlining the functions of the committee:

“Number one, there shall be a committee to be known as the Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), constituted at the commencement of the life of the House. Number two, the committee’s jurisdiction shall cover:

(a) oversight of petroleum refineries; (b) oversight of petroleum products marketing; (c) petrochemicals; (d) oversight of pipelines and product marketing companies; (e) matters relating to the downstream petroleum sector; and (f) oversight of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) downstream activities.”

After listening to both arguments, Mr Kalu put the amendment to a voice vote. The majority of members voted against the amendment.

The original motion by Mr Whingan was thereafter adopted, and the ad hoc committee was asked to proceed with the investigation into the $18 billion refinery rehabilitation expenditure.

The ad hoc committee comprises members from the Committees on Petroleum Resources (Upstream and Downstream), Public Accounts, Anti-Corruption, Finance, and Legislative Compliance.

It is mandated to investigate funds appropriated and disbursed for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna refineries between 2010 and 2024.

It is also expected to ascertain the current operational and structural status of the facilities, examine how public funds were utilised, and identify any agencies or officials responsible for infractions, mismanagement, or corruption.

The ad hoc committee is expected to report back to the House within four weeks for further legislative action.

Existing probe

In July, the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) inaugurated technical sub-committees to examine investments made into the Turnaround Maintenance (TAM) of Nigeria’s refineries and to determine why years of such rehabilitation efforts have yielded no meaningful results.

The committees were tasked with reviewing contracts awarded for TAM, auditing disbursements, and assessing the current operational condition of the refineries.

Despite extensive hearings, document requests, and public testimonies from officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), Ministry of Petroleum Resources, and Bureau of Public Procurement, the probe, like others before it, did not produce any conclusive report or lead to accountability for the huge sums spent.

The new probe, if effectively pursued, could therefore become a crucial test of the legislature’s resolve to enforce accountability in the downstream petroleum sector.