The federal government has launched a new strategic plan for nursing and midwifery to improve workforce retention and fast-track Nigeria’s journey towards Universal Health Coverage and the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, said this on Thursday in Abuja during the Nursing Summit and the launch of the Nigerian Strategic Directions for Nursing and Midwifery (NSDNM) 2025–2030.

Themed “Strengthening Nursing and Midwifery Services in Nigeria for Universal Health Coverage through Implementation of NSDNM,” the summit brought together stakeholders to discuss reforms and investment in nursing and midwifery services nationwide.

Mr Pate described nurses and midwives as central to healthcare delivery in Nigeria and said the new plan provided clear priorities to enhance education, career development, leadership, and workforce retention in the sector.

“It is a practical guide that will shape reforms, investments and innovations in nursing and midwifery over five years while positioning Nigeria as a global contributor to resilient health systems,” he said.

The minister disclosed that President Bola Tinubu had approved fast-track recruitment waivers for federal health workers, with nearly 20,000 new hires expected, 60 per cent of whom would be nurses and midwives.

He emphasised that training and motivation alone were not enough, noting that an enabling environment, including proper infrastructure, equipment, and resources, is essential for effective and efficient service delivery.

“No matter how passionate or skilled you are, without adequate infrastructure, medical supplies and tools, it becomes difficult to deliver high-quality patient care,” the minister said.

The Registrar of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, Ndagi Alhassan, said WHO recommended a nurse-to-patient ratio of one to four, but Nigeria still struggles to meet the standard.

Mr Alhassan revealed that annual nurse production had increased from 23,000 to over 115,000, but challenges remain in integrating these trained professionals into the national health system due to limited employment opportunities.

“To address this, we introduced the Community Nursing and Midwifery Programme, where communities sponsor trainees and local governments commit to employing them, ensuring skilled professionals return to underserved areas,” he explained.

Mr Alhassan called on state governments to absorb those trained personnel into their health systems and equip them with the tools and support needed to perform effectively in various healthcare settings.

Mary Brantuo, team lead for Universal Health Coverage at WHO, said nurses and midwives form almost 50 per cent of the global health workforce but remain critically underrepresented in many regions.

Ms Brantuo warned that the WHO projected a global shortfall of 4.8 million nurses and midwives by 2030, with the most severe gaps expected in Africa and Southeast Asia, including countries like Nigeria.

“As of 2020, Nigeria had more than 180,000 registered nurses and 126,000 midwives, which translates to 88 nurses per 100,000 people and one midwife for every 364 women of reproductive age.”

She noted that the Nigerian strategy aligned with the WHO Global Strategic Directions for Nursing and Midwifery (2021–2027), which targeted four key areas: education, employment, leadership, and service delivery.

“Investing in nursing and midwifery isn’t a cost but a smart investment in health system resilience, gender equity, and broader economic development,” Ms Brantuo said.

Koessan Kuawu, deputy representative of UNFPA Nigeria, said the agency had long promoted midwife-led care, noting that trained midwives could deliver up to 90 per cent of essential health services.

Mr Kuawu cited data showing that Nigeria required 70,000 additional midwives by 2030 to meet WHO recommendations, highlighting UNFPA’s support for workforce training, accreditation, and leadership development efforts.

“UNFPA is working with the Nursing Council to train more midwives and improve regulation. Each dollar invested in midwife-led care yields a return of $16,” he said.

The Chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Ipalibo Banigo, pledged continued legislative backing for initiatives that strengthened nursing and midwifery education, professional regulation, and access to quality service delivery nationwide.

Ms Banigo said the Senate recognises the importance of nurses and midwives in health delivery.

“We will continue to support policies that boost their training, welfare, and practice across Nigeria,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NSDNM 2025–2030 aligns with the WHO’s global strategy to help nurses and midwives contribute more effectively to UHC and improved population health outcomes.

The strategic document outlines a plan to expand education, create more jobs, manage migration, and ensure that healthcare professionals are retained and supported in the areas where they are most needed.

It also aims to boost leadership in nursing and midwifery within the health and academic systems, ensuring that all professionals are respected, well-trained, and empowered to deliver quality care.

(NAN)