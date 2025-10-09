Like millions of Nigerians, I first met Dr Christopher Kolade on the moral horizon of a country surrounded by the clouds of decay and depravity in public life. He and the late Gamaliel Onosode were the two men that gave hope about probity in public life, how Christians could witness with integrity.

Then, his name had become synonymous with Cadbury Nigeria Ltd. This was after he had made a consequential impact as Director General of the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation. His presence radiated wherever he served.

I do not know when our paths finally crossed but it was at some point when I was in the Catholic Secretariat. I am not sure of the details but I think my other friend, Professor Pat Utomi must have had something to do with it. We literally hit it off, the twin themes of age difference and his towering image and prestige notwithstanding. Later on, an opportunity came when I asked Dr. Pat Utomi if he could open the doors of the Lagos Business School to the Catholic Bishops’ Conference. I wanted the Bishops to see the place for themselves.

I recall watching with shock, those advertisements on the pages of The Guardian, announcing three-day Executive programmes at the LBS with charges ranging from three hundred thousand naira and above per participant. My stipend at the Catholic Secretariat then, even as Secretary General was less than Ten Thousand Naira. I could never understand how a sane human being could spend such money, money enough to fund the university education of two or three students in those days. Despite what I thought was these prohibitive sums, I approached my friend Pat and sold the idea to him that the Bishops should be allowed to look into the facility. After all, this was an institution by the Catholic Church! Pat agreed and planned a one-day introductory event for the Bishops.

On the appointed date, we arrived only to be welcomed by the affably gracious Dr. Kolade himself. Many Bishops were delighted to see the famous man. He ran the show for most of the day. The programme lasted up till about noon, I recall. After that, we closed with a short ceremony in which we were all given Certificates stating that we had spent one day at the LBS. At the end, I was asked to give a vote of thanks since I had made the arrangements for the event. I spoke briefly with Dr. Kolade nodding. As I ended, I deliberately said, I am really glad that I can now call myself an Alumnus of the LBS. Dr. Kolade broke protocol from where he stood and shouted, You will do no such thing. This is merely an introduction to the LBS. For emphasis, he said with finality: Fr Kukah, I will charge you with making a false claim! We all broke into laughter and even much later, whenever the opportunity presented itself, I always reminded him that he denied me a chance to be an Alumnus of the LBS!

Dr. Kolade was a man of charm and grace. He carried himself with so much dignity. It must be the strict discipline of Anglican father. He did not disappoint at all. I have many fond memories of him. My time in Oxford coincided with his time as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom. During the time, he invited me both to the office and the residence. On more than one occasion, one or two young men with passport issues had them resolved in less than one day. My stock rose quite high among some of the foreign missionaries working in Nigeria because any consular problem was resolved with a snap of the finger. He and his wife were a perfect parcel from heaven. I often joked with him that it is difficult to go wrong with a Catholic wife!

When Segun Aganga started an initiative of some Nigerian professionals on Leadership around 2002 or so, he wanted me to join, but I was a bit hesitant. Once he mentioned that Dr. Kolade was driving the process, I called him to confirm. I vividly recall his response: Yes, the gentleman has asked me to serve as a Patron and I am very happy to encourage you to join. By the way, if you resist, I will insist. So, please make it easy for me. You know you are my friend. He always had a way of wearing down my resistance with veiled friendly threats.

Shortly after my appointment as Bishop of Sokoto, Dr. Kolade called me. I was of course excited to speak to him, but after I said Hello, he did not answer immediately. After the second hello, rather than answer me, he said, You know, Matthew (to him, I was always Matthew, except on a few occasions that he said, My Lord!), people have been saying I am a good man. Now, I really and truly believe them. I interrupted and said, But, Sir, you yourself know you are very good man. He cut me off; No, I am not asking your opinion. Let me tell you how I know that I am a good man. I shut up and he continued: The fact that my good friend has been appointed a Bishop, I now know and truly believe I am a good man. Congratulations, my dear friend, he said. He went on to pray for me and remind me that he hopes he will not lose my friendship. Every conversation with Dr. Kolade left imprints.

We kept in touch occassionally. Sometime in July 2023 or so, I was on the road when I received a call from Dr. Kolade. Matthew, he said. Sir, I answered. I told my driver to please pull over as I came out to answer this important call. We had not spoken for some time. I want to make a request, he said kindly and calmly. Ok, Sir, I said; You are always making demands of me. He laughed and continued. You know, Chief Emeka Anyaoku and I turned 90 last year. There is a young man, Lemuel Iyala, a fine Music Conductor. He is organizing a Musical Concert in our honour. We both thought and concluded that it would really make us happy to have you come and preach at the event.

I felt quite humbled knowing that I had not been able to visit him, I told him that I would check my schedule and get back to him. But before I could finish, he said; Whatever else, make this a priority. You owe me, he continued. Sure, on 7th September 2023, I did turn up at the Church of the Nativity, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi. In my short sermon, I did make reference to how remarkable these two gentlemen had been, their exemplary impact on Nigria and how much they represented the best in our country: Dr. Kolade, a Yoruba man was married to an Igbo woman while Chief Emeka Anyaoku, an Igbo man was married to a Yoruba woman! For a country wracked with ethnic violence, this was a poor tribute to them.

READ ALSO: Kukah commends Uba Sani for stabilising Kaduna

I have had to go back to my phone to see the message I sent to Dr. Kolade on his 90th Birthday on December 28th, 2022. It read: “To a great man…90 today? Some people had God working extra time. You are a great man, you have served God, man and nation very well. He will bless you. Please, raise an age overdraft for me.” He replied: “Thanks immensely for your greetings and generous comments. The Lord already has you in his Book of Life and will cover you with his generous canopy as you add distinct value to your times and bring more souls to Him in this self-created wilderness from which He will rescue us. Happy New year.”

Dr. Kolade has walked through the exit door leaving behind a trail of charm, radiance, effervescence, rectitude and virtue. He loved God and walked on His path. May the doors of eternity open wide to receive him.

• Mathew Hassan Kukah is bishop, Catholic Diocese of Sokoto